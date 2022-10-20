Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market Key Trends and Growth Opportunities 2022 to 2030

Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations.

Infectious Disease In vitro diagnostic (IVD) is a type of test that is performed on samples taken from the human body, such as blood taken from a vein or finger stick or swabs of mucus from inside the nose or back of the throat. Infectious Disease In vitro diagnostic is used to diagnose various infectious diseases that are present in an individual’s body. The increasing geriatric population, rising incidences of target infections, coupled with the growing awareness about early diagnosis are the primary factors that are burgeoning the market demand across the globe.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the global geriatric population, which was estimated to be over 524 million in 2010, is expected to increase to nearly 2 billion by 2050. Accordingly, the increasing geriatric population is more prone to get affected by a wide range of infectious diseases due to low immunity, which is accelerating the growth of the Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market globally. In addition, growing demand for PoC facilities, as well as increasing funding for R&D activities are creating various lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the high cost of IVD tests stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising emphasis on disease surveillance by conducting various tests and early diagnostics, geographic expansion of key players, along with the presence of favorable regulatory framework across the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing population, rising prevalence of target diseases and infections, and rising healthcare expenditure are bolstering regional market growth in the forthcoming years.

Key Companies Covered in the Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market Research are QIAGEN, bioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Hologic, Inc. (Gen-Probe), Abbott, Quidel Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corp., OraSure Technologies, Inc. and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2020, Quest Diagnostics entered into a collaborative agreement with Memorial Hermann Health System to offer enhanced, high-quality, cost-efficient, and innovative diagnostic services for 21 hospital laboratories across the Huston region. The objective of this initiative is geographical expansion.

In June 2022, Eurobio Scientific declared the introduction of two novel tests for SARS-CoV-2 (for variants Omicron BA.2, BA.1, and BA.4/BA.5) and Monkeypox in France.

Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, Technology, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Instruments

Reagents

Software

By Application:

Respiratory Virus

TB and Drug-resistant TB

Gastro-intestinal Panel Testing

HIV

Hepatitis

COVID-19

Others

By Technology:

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostics

Others

Microbiology

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

