Decorative Concrete Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2030

Global Decorative Concrete Market is valued at approximately USD 16.31 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.90% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Decorative Concrete Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Decorative concrete is a concrete which is used for construction and enhancement of appearance. It is mostly used on floors, walls, worktops and many more. From this, the structure looks good and beautiful. The Decorative concrete market is expanding because of some factors such as rising the construction industry and growing disposable income. However, decorative concrete is used at the time of construction, when people make buildings and homes they want that it should be beautiful and looking impressive.. Furthermore, the rising disposable increases the market demand. It increases the purchasing power of people.

According to Statista, the market size of the construction industry in the year 2020 is USD 6.4 trillion and the market size of the construction industry in the year 2021 is USD 7.3 trillion. Therefore, the increasing construction industry is growing the market for decorative concrete across the world. Another important driving factor is growing disposable income. For instance, according to Statista, the disposable income in the year 2020 is USD 1567.8 billion and the disposable income in the year 2021 is USD 16018.8 billion.. The opportunity of decorative concrete market is rising the renovation activities due to increase the market growth over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Decorative concrete stifles market growth throughout the forec9.

The key regions considered for the Global Decorative Concrete Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of rising the tourism industry. North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising renovation activities and growing the construction industry. It increases the commercial projects and residential buildings would create lucrative opportunities in the North America region.

Key Companies Covered in the Decorative Concrete Market Research are Sika AG, HeidelbergCement, Holcim Group, Boral Limited, Bomanite, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., Mcknight Custom Concrete, Inc., Deco-Crete, LLC, Seacoast Concrete and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2020, Arkema Strengthens Bostik acquire the Ideal Work company which is dealing in especially in decorative floor solutions with the aim of growth plan with innovative technology with the complement Bostik’s existing construction offerings.

In November 2020, Sika will expand its manufacturing capacity in the UAE with the commissioning of a new manufacturing facility in Dubai. It is invested in Dubai with the goal of increasing production flexibility and lowering inventories.

In December 2020, CEMEX launched Vertua with the low carbon ready-mix concrete in the United States the Vertua is sold in Bay Area, Central Valley, Los Angeles Sacramento and San Diego, California.

Global Decorative Concrete Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, End-Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst's working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Polished

Stained

Overlays

Stamped

Others

By Application:

Interiors Floors

Patio and Pool Decks

Sidewalks and Plazas

Driveways

Walls

By End-Use:

Infrastructure

Residential

Commercial Spaces

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

