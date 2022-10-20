Taiwan TSMC forecast to lead in advanced process node capacity into 2023, analyst

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Global semiconductor sales are projected to continue growth momentum in 2022 amid myriad risks, said Trendforce on Thursday (Oct. 20).

The global semiconductor industry has enjoyed three good years in a row since 2020: growing 24% in 2020, 26.1% in 2021, and 28% in 2022. Despite a stockpile correction stalling, global sales are expected to grow by around 2.7%.

High inflation, soaring commodity and energy prices, the Russia-Ukraine war, China's widening COVID-19 lockdowns, the U.S.'s enlarged chip export ban on China, among other factors, will dampen the global economic outlook, said TrendForce Chief Operation Officer H.P. Chang. (張小彪).

Demand for consumer products is expected to feel the pinch from high inflation and a pessimistic growth outlook, as evidenced by the declining manufacturing and new home sales data in the U.S. and China, the world's two largest consumer goods buyers.

From the supply side, inflation, geopolitical risks, extreme weather, and China's extensive COVID lockdown will create uncertainties for suppliers.

The heightened technological war between the U.S. and China exacerbates the supply-side risks. Washington's hardest chip export ban yet was announced in early October, which aims to curb Chinese fabs from developing advanced chips by cutting off its access to cutting-edge American chip technologies, including its access to the service to install and maintain advanced chip-making equipment.

Joanne (喬安), the leading analyst at the Taipei-based leading market research company, said on Thursday's forum that inflation, China's COVID lockdown, US-China tensions, and localization of chip manufacturing worldwide are four main factors shaping the market in 2023.

Taiwan's semiconductor companies have been the main beneficiaries of the global chip boom and US-China technological war since 2020, but the rising awareness worldwide to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing, design and research might lead to a decline in the market share of Taiwanese foundries, the analyst added.

However, Taiwan still plays a critical role in the semiconductor supply chain and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSMC) is forecast to continue the lead in the share of advanced process node capacity, from 73% in 2022 to 74% in 2023 at the expense of its main rival Samsung, said Joanne.