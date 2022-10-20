US to release the first quarters featured Asian-American Hollywood actress

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Quarters with a close-up image of Anna May Wong, the pioneer Chinese-American movie star, will be released by the United States Mint next Monday (October 24).

The Anna May Wong quarter is the fifth coin in the American Women Quarters series, which aims to showcase the notable women in U.S history. The three-year program started in 2022 contains 20 designs in total.

Inspiring by her signature pose, the groundbreaking 1920s actress rests her chin on her hand with a finger pointing toward her name sculptured next to her cheek, on the tail's side of this Art Deco-style coin. A total of 37 lightbulbs surrounding Ms Wong symbolise her profound influence on breaking racial barriers and her achievement of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

The first Chinese-American star was chosen for the coin program because she had dedicated herself to winning more roles for Asian-American actors, and she managed to overcome challenges and obstacles during her lifetime, according to the director of the U.S. Mint Ventris Gibson.