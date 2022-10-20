Alexa
Taiwan promotes intellectual property at Frankfurt Book Fair

Publisher Rex How to participate in discussions about book sector, Ukraine

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/20 17:42
Taiwan is present with 92 publishers at the Frankfurt Book Fair. (CNA, TAICCA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) is organizing 110 events at the Frankfurt Book Fair to promote the country’s published works, reports said Thursday (Oct. 20).

Taiwan’s main asset helping the international distribution of its intellectual property was its creative freedom, reflecting diverse universal values, according to TAICCA.

At the Oct. 19-23 event, Taiwan will have 92 publishers spread over the Asia pavilion, the comics pavilion, and the Arts+ zone, CNA reported. The concept for the country’s pavilion was inspired by hairdressers’ salons with their neon lights and mirrors.

Women’s books, award-winning publications, and graphic novels with international potential featured prominently in Taiwan’s offerings. Public events will introduce Taiwanese authors, promote publishing rights for intellectual property, and feature discussions and music.

Taipei Book Fair Foundation co-founder Rex How (郝明義) was invited to share a platform with the chief executives of book fairs from Frankfurt, Madrid, Jerusalem, and Conakry, Guinea, to discuss the future of the sector. At Ukraine’s pavilion, he will shed more light on the cooperation between Taiwan’s Locus Publishing and Ukrainian online book seller Yakaboo which resulted in a book about President Volodymyr Zelensky.
