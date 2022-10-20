Foreign ministry reaffirms close Taiwan-US security ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a Nikkei report that the U.S and Taiwan are in talks to jointly manufacture weapons, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) reiterated that the Taiwan-U.S. security partnership is "solid" but said the ministry will not comment further on the matter.

Asymmetric combat power has been closely discussed between the two countries, Ou said, adding that successive U.S. administrations have reiterated their security commitments to the nation based on the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, CNA reported. She said that since President Joe Biden took office, he has continued to normalize arms sales to Taiwan and announced six arms sales.

“This fully demonstrates that the U.S. government attaches great importance to Taiwan's defense needs,” Ou said.

The spokesperson said that in the face of China's continued military expansion and provocative behavior, Taiwan has the determination to defend itself, and the government will continue to cooperate with the U.S. to bolster its self-defense and combat capabilities.

Rupert Hammond-Chambers, president of the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council, said that the U.S. government has just begun discussions with Taiwanese counterparts to cooperate on weapons production together, per Reuters. This plan would streamline arms transfers to Taiwan and strengthen defense against China.