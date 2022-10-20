Taiwan think tank cuts 2022 GDP forecast to 3.28%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER) on Thursday (Oct. 20) cut its forecast for Taiwan’s 2022 economic growth to 3.28% from 3.56%.

Persistent inflation globally has increased the risk of lower growth, with the gross domestic product (GDP) expected to expand by 2.81% in 2023, the think tank said, though each quarter next year would show stronger growth than the previous one.

The earlier figure of 3.56% released in July already amounted to a reduction, but CIER nevertheless said that Taiwan’s four consecutive years of growth above 3% should be considered a positive performance, CNA reported.

Of the predicted growth for 2022, 2.8% was the result of domestic demand, with overseas demand only accounting for 0.48%. Global inflation was likely to result in Taiwan’s consumer price index (CPI) reaching 3.02% for the year, according to CIER.

As a small open economy, the country found it hard to stay outside international trends, so the sharp decline in machinery imports in September pointed toward a slowdown in exports later on, economists said.