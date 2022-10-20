Taiwanese under COVID quarantine banned from voting in year-end elections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ban on Taiwanese COVID cases and close contacts under quarantine from voting in the local elections in November is not deemed unconstitutional, an official of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Thursday (Oct. 20).

Taiwanese voters are set to elect 11,023 public officials at local government levels in the nine-in-one elections on Nov. 26, including city mayors and country magistrates. A national referendum will take place concurrently to decide whether Taiwan should lower the voting age to 18.

CEC Chairperson Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) rebutted allegations at a legislative interpellation that the ban infringes upon people’s constitutional rights. He said restrictions on the movement of COVID-19 cases and contacts are in accordance with the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) and the Grand Justices have ruled that the practice does not violate the Constitution, CNA quoted him as saying.

Suggestions have been made to allow these people to vote, including mandating designated ballot casting time slots, extending the voting hours to 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m., and setting up specific ballot booths.

Lee explained that the proposed methods are not feasible due to legal and administrative obstacles. For example, placing positive cases in designated polling places presents a challenge because Taiwan does not have an absentee voting system, Lee said.

The nine-in-one elections will see around 19.3 million eligible voters, according to CEC.