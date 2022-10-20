Heavy rain forecast for northern Taiwan over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is in for comfortable weather on Thursday (Oct. 20) and Friday before moisture from a tropical depression on the sea near the Philippines sets in on Saturday and Sunday to bring rain to the north and northeast, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

The CWB forecast that the depression belt, originally located on the sea east of the Philippines, will move to near Luzon on Saturday and Sunday, while moisture from its periphery will move into Taiwan, CNA reported.

Bureau forecaster Huang En-hong (黃恩鴻) said that moisture from the south will combine with seasonal northeasterly winds to bring significant rain to the northeast, the north coast area, and the mountainous areas in the Greater Taipei area as well as scattered short rains to mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan.

As northeasterly winds are predicted to intensify from Saturday night, rain will become heavier in the north and northeast on Sunday, Huang said.

The tropical system will gradually move away and rain will taper off on Monday and Tuesday, leaving only northeasterly winds to influence the weather, while temperatures will cool down in northern Taiwan, with low temperatures around 20 and 21 degrees Celsius, the forecaster said, per CNA.