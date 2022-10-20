Foreign ministry thanks Belgian regional parliament for passing Taiwan-friendly resolution

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Belgium’s Parliament of Wallonia on Wednesday (Oct. 19) passed a resolution regarding Taiwan's international status, with 58 votes in favor, eight abstentions, and zero votes against.

The resolution expressed support for Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization and other international organizations. It also backed Taiwan in its goal of maintaining freedom and democracy, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

The resolution advocated more business exchanges and efforts to strengthen the partnership between Taiwan and Belgium to promote digital innovation and smart cities. Additionally, it requires the Wallonia government to encourage the Belgian foreign ministry to support the resumption of cross-strait dialogue, support diplomatic measures to ease Asia-Pacific tensions, and encourage the European Commission to expand cooperation with Taiwan in business and industry, MOFA said.

The foreign ministry thanked the parliament for demonstrating its strong support for Taiwan through concrete actions. The ministry added that it welcomes the Belgian Federal Parliament and Belgium’s self-governing regions’ continued emphasis on enhancing relations with Taiwan and cherishing the Taiwan-Belgium partnership based on democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law.

The two nations will continue to deepen and expand mutually beneficial and friendly cooperative relations in the future, MOFA said. It said the Wallonian government and Taiwan have become increasingly close in economic, technological, educational, and cultural exchange cooperation. In recent years, the two sides have been actively promoting digital economy.

This year, Wallonia sent representatives from relevant institutions and manufacturers to participate in the Taipei Smart City Summit and Expo for the first time, per MOFA.