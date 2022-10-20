Taiwan ensures its pilots are not training China's air force

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Wednesday (Oct. 19) stated that there are no known instances of former Taiwan Air Force pilots providing training to China's military.

On Tuesday (Oct. 18), news broke that up to 30 former British Royal Air Force pilots are presently providing training for the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) for a handsome sum of up to £237,911 (NT$8.6 million). During an interpolation session of the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday (Oct. 19), Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asked Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) if any former Taiwan Air Force pilots are providing training to the PLAAF.

Chiu responded by saying that the MND tracks all former military pilots in the event they are needed for mobilization. Chiu said that there are former Air Force pilots serving in the civil aviation industry in China, but to the ministry's knowledge, none of them are providing military training for China.

Deputy Intelligence Minister Yen Yu-hsien (顏有賢) said that civil aviation is a free market and Taiwanese ex-military pilots are not restricted from working for civilian airlines in China. Nevertheless, Yen said the ministry keeps close tabs on the numbers and names of former Air Force pilots working in China.

Wang then asked Yen whether the PLA has a plan to recruit Taiwanese pilots. Yen responded by saying that the MND does not see any evidence of Taiwanese pilots engaged in such training in China.

The legislator responded by urging the MND to remain vigilant and warned any pilots considering offering such training to China that it would be a serious violation of the law that would result in severe punishment. He then called on the military to clearly inform pilots of the legal consequences of aiding the enemy.