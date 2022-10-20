Major League Baseball Playoffs Glance

|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|Houston 1, New York 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2
Thursday, Oct. 20 — New York at Houston, 2337 GMT
Saturday, Oct. 22 — Houston at New York, 2107 GMT
Sunday, Oct. 23 — Houston at New York, 2307 GMT
x-Monday, Oct. 24 — Houston at New York, 2007 GMT
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25 — New York at Houston, 2207 GMT
x-Wednesday, Oct. 26— New York at Houston, 2337 GMT
|National League
|Philadelphia 1, San Diego 1
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5
Friday, Oct. 21: San Diego at Philadelphia, 2337 GMT
Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego at Philadelphia, 2345 GMT
x-Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego at Philadelphia, 1837 GMT
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at San Diego, 0003 GMT Tuesday
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at San Diego, 0003 GMT Wednesday