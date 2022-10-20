Alexa
Major League Baseball Playoffs Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/10/20 14:37
x-if necessary

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Houston 1, New York 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2

Thursday, Oct. 20 — New York at Houston, 2337 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 22 — Houston at New York, 2107 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 23 — Houston at New York, 2307 GMT

x-Monday, Oct. 24 — Houston at New York, 2007 GMT

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25 — New York at Houston, 2207 GMT

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26— New York at Houston, 2337 GMT

National League
Philadelphia 1, San Diego 1

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5

Friday, Oct. 21: San Diego at Philadelphia, 2337 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego at Philadelphia, 2345 GMT

x-Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego at Philadelphia, 1837 GMT

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at San Diego, 0003 GMT Tuesday

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at San Diego, 0003 GMT Wednesday