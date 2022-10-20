Matcha Tea Market trends, analysis, and development status 2022

Global Matcha Tea Market is valued at approximately $ in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Matcha is a high-quality green tea made from tencha leaves crushed into a fine powder. It is a common element in Japanese traditional tea ceremonies and has gained popularity due to its health advantages and unusual flavour. Rising use in savoury and sweet dishes such as cocktails, lattes, macarons, cakes, doughnuts, and salad dressings is expected to drive market expansion. Because of its high antioxidant content, the product is also gaining favour in the cosmetic industry.

Rising consumer awareness about the product’s health and fitness, together with the popularity of healthy beverages high in antioxidants and vitamins, is expected to drive growth. Additionally, increased demand for nutrient-rich, organic, and natural products is expected to drive demand. Constant product innovation and the development of novel blends and combinations are expected to help the matcha tea market thrive. Nestle, for example, introduced KitKat Green Tea Matcha throughout Europe in February 2019. The product is created by combining UTZ-certified cocoa beans with green tea from China and Japan. Unilever’s Pure Leaf brand debuted two new flavours in October 2017, namely Pure Matcha and Ginger Matcha. Tortina Triple Dark matcha green tea wafers were introduced by A. Loacker Spa/AG in January 2019. The matcha tea sector benefits from expanding health consciousness, desire for clean labels, changing lifestyles, increased urbanisation, and an increase in the number of health-related diseases. Furthermore, as the trend shifts, matcha tea is being utilised in the production of bakery products, chocolates, coffee, snacks, ice creams, and a range of other items, giving new chances to the global market. However, the high cost of labour in the matcha tea business is limiting the market because the market is labor-intensive. Furthermore, the occurrence of severe regulations in the food and beverage industry during the projection period is a factor restraining market growth.

The key regions considered for the global Matcha Tea market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The largest market share was in the Asia Pacific region. It is anticipated that high consumption in nations like China and Japan will fuel the growth. Asia Pacific is home to many major tea producers, and drinking tea is a long-standing custom in both Japan and China. A significant increase in population and health consciousness are expected in nations like India, Singapore, and Australia. Because of rising health consciousness and the availability of a wide range of products, North America is predicted to grow at the quickest CAGR over the projection period.

Major market players included in this report are:

AOI TEA COMPANY

ENCHA LIFE LLC

GRACE & GREEN

GREEN FOODS CORP

IKEDA TEA WORLD

ITO EN, LTD.

MARUKYU KOYAMAEN CO., LTD.

TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.

UNILEVER PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Powder

RTD Beverage

Instant Premixes

By Grade:

Classic

Ceremonial

Culinary

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

