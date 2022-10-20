Fruit Snacks Market SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Global Fruit Snacks Market is valued at approximately USD 5.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Fruit snacks, which also include a wide range of candies, are steadily taking over the food industry. This is a result of the fruit snacks’ benefits to your health. For kids, it is their favourite snack. The rise in consumer health consciousness is one of the key factors anticipated to propel the market for fruit snacks during the forecast period. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising consumerism will further fuel the market for fruit snacks. .

The range of products has expanded globally as a result of the rising demand for dairy products devoid of sugar and additives. With rising spending on product innovation in this category, yoghurts have been becoming more and more popular among consumers who are health-conscious. Arla Foods, a Danish dairy company, debuted Arla Bio Nur, an organic yoghurt, in September 2018. In Europe, yoghurt is available in tropical, strawberry, and red fruit flavours. A new yoghurt called Just 3 was introduced in January 2020 by Yoplait USA, Inc. Four flavours of the product are offered: mixed berry, strawberry, raspberry, and tropical.On the other hand, it is further anticipated that strict regulatory standards regarding product quality will impede the growth of the fruit snack market in the timeline period.Additionally, as consumers’ purchasing power rises, there may be more chances for the market for fruit snacks to expand in the years to come. However, the rise in the production expenses of fruit containing products might further challenge the growth of the fruit snacks market in the near future.

The key regions considered for the global Fruit Snacks marketstudy includeAsia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.North America was leading the market. The majority of consumers eat these snacks to gain nutrition, sate cravings and stave off hunger in between meals. The region has a very high demand for ready-to-eat foods, particularly among the younger and more diverse population segments. Whereas from 2020 to 2028, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR with the rising per capita consumption and the growing population, this region could experience growth. In addition, it is anticipated that a rise in middle-class households and consumer health consciousness will increase demand for fruit snacks.

Major market players included in this report are:

S unkist Growers Inc.

SunOpta

General Mills Inc.

Welch’s

Kellogg NA Co.

PepsiCo

Chaucer Foods Ltd.

Crispy Green Inc.

Mount Franklin Foods

Nutty Goodness, LLC

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Sweet &Savory

Smoothies

Dairy

Cuts & Slices

By Fruit:

Apple

Mango

Banana

Pineapple

Berries

Mixed

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retailers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

