Melatonin Sleep Supplements Market Key Priority Areas Of Action And Enhancing Risk Management Capacities 2022-2030

Global Melatonin Sleep Supplements Market is valued at approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Melatonin Sleep Supplements is a natural sleep-promoting supplement that is consumed to have quality sleep. This supplement helps in improving overall sleep quality in individuals with sleep disorders and increases the total amount of sleep time. and reduce the time for people to fall asleep which is also known as sleep latency. The increasing number of healthcare suppliers for chronic diseases, rising stress levels and anxiety in millennials, and growing healthcare expenditure are the primary factors fostering the market demand across the globe.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service, healthcare spending increased 9.7% to USD 4.1 trillion in 2020, or USD 12,530 per person in the United States, and has witnessed a growth of 19.7% in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Also, this national health spending is projected to rise at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent for 2019-28 and to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028. Thereby, the rising spending on healthcare services is fueling the demand for Melatonin Sleep Supplements, which is augmenting the global market growth. However, the availability of alternative treatments for insomnia and the imposition of stringent government rules and regulations on prescribed medications such as melatonin supplements impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing availability of sleep supplements on online distribution channels and rising incidences of periodic sleep-associated disorders and cycle-related disorders are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Melatonin Sleep Supplements Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing cases of insomnia among population and rising investment in R&D activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the changing lifestyle and rising incidences of periodic sleep-related disorders would create lucrative growth prospects for the Melatonin Sleep Supplements Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amazing Nutrition

Just Potent LLC

Life Extension Foundation Inc.

Natrol LLC

NOW Foods

Optimum Nutrition, Inc.

Pharmavite LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Robinson Pharma, Inc.

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Insomnia

Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome

Rapid Eye Movement Sleep Behavior Disorder

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

