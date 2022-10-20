Food Fortifying Agents Market Trends, Sales and Revenue Analysis and Global Forecast to 2030

Global Food Fortifying Agents Market is valued at approximately USD $$million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Food fortifying agents are used to improve the nutritional value of a food by adding micronutrients to it. Fortifying food agents involves proteins, vitamins, lipids, prebiotics, minerals, vitamins, and others, which help boost nutritional value and benefit health. The surging demand for fortifying agents in dietary supplements, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the growth of the food & beverage industry are the major factors attributed to the global market growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5961

For instance, according to Statista, in 2021, the overall global dietary supplements sector was evaluated to be worth USD 205 billion and the sector is progressively growing and projected to reach USD 308 billion by 2028. Accordingly, the rising consumption of dietary supplements is fueling the demand for Food Fortifying Agents, which, in turn, augments the market growth across the world. However, the high cost involved in R&D activities and price differences in fortified vs. non-fortified products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising technical assistance by governments and growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of fortifying agents are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Food Fortifying Agents Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the development of the food fortification sector and surging demand for healthy food additives. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the flourishing growth of the food & beverage industry, as well as rising inclination toward immunity-boosting ingredients, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Food Fortifying Agents Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cargill

DSM

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

DuPont

BASF SE

Arla Foods Amba

Tate & Lyle

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Nestle SA

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5961

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Proteins & amino acids

Vitamins

Lipids

Prebiotics & probiotics

Carbohydrates

Minerals

Others

By Application:

Infant formula

Dairy & Dairy-Based Products

Cereals & cereal-based products

Beverages

Dietary supplements

Others

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5961

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5961

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/