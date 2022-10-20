Food Fortifying Agents Market Trends, Sales and Revenue Analysis and Global Forecast to 2030

Global Food Fortifying Agents Market is valued at approximately USD $$million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
Food fortifying agents are used to improve the nutritional value of a food by adding micronutrients to it. Fortifying food agents involves proteins, vitamins, lipids, prebiotics, minerals, vitamins, and others, which help boost nutritional value and benefit health. The surging demand for fortifying agents in dietary supplements, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the growth of the food & beverage industry are the major factors attributed to the global market growth.
For instance, according to Statista, in 2021, the overall global dietary supplements sector was evaluated to be worth USD 205 billion and the sector is progressively growing and projected to reach USD 308 billion by 2028. Accordingly, the rising consumption of dietary supplements is fueling the demand for Food Fortifying Agents, which, in turn, augments the market growth across the world. However, the high cost involved in R&D activities and price differences in fortified vs. non-fortified products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising technical assistance by governments and growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of fortifying agents are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Food Fortifying Agents Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the development of the food fortification sector and surging demand for healthy food additives. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the flourishing growth of the food & beverage industry, as well as rising inclination toward immunity-boosting ingredients, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Food Fortifying Agents Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Cargill
- DSM
- Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S
- DuPont
- BASF SE
- Arla Foods Amba
- Tate & Lyle
- Ingredion
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Nestle SA
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Proteins & amino acids
Vitamins
Lipids
Prebiotics & probiotics
Carbohydrates
Minerals
Others
By Application:
Infant formula
Dairy & Dairy-Based Products
Cereals & cereal-based products
Beverages
Dietary supplements
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
