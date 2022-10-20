Amla Extracts Market Profiles, Major Dynamics and Global Forecast to 2022

Global Amla Extracts Market is valued at approximately USD 39.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Amla extract is obtained from the plant species Emblica Officinalis and is classified as a super fruit. Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a fruit indigenous to the Indian subcontinent. The extract is high in antioxidants and has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, high blood cholesterol levels, ageing signs, cell damage, and inflammation. These benefits are expected to boost product demand even further.

Consumer willingness to spend more money on protein supplementation as a result of increased disposable income is expected to drive growth further. Companies are introducing new products to meet rising demand. For example, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd. launched Tri-Low free-flowing powder for capsules, tablets, and other applications in 2017, which aids in the balance of triglycerides and lipoproteins. Saberry amla powder extract was introduced by Sabinsa Europe GmbH. However, the presence and availability of global brands, as well as large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands are expected to hamper the market growth. Potential demand for dietary supplements and functional foods is expected to drive demand for amla extract powder and pulp, contributing to market growth. A significant increase in the product’s application in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the amla extract market in the coming years.

The key regions considered for the global Amla Extracts market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Because of rising adaptation in various product applications, as well as growing consumer awareness about the consumption of proteins and nutrients, Asia-Pacific dominates the amla extract market. Europe is expected to grow from 2020 to 2028 due to rising protein supplementation awareness, increasing demand from the personal care industry, and shifting consumer inclinations, which are likely to cater to regional demand.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sydler Group

Ri-Sun Bio Tech

Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd.

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurveda

Bhumi Amla

Biomax

Taiyo International

Archerchem

Herbeno Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Powder

Pulp

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

