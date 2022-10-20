Mammography Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2022-2030

Global Mammography Market is valued approximately USD 1.9 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5% % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
Mammography is the method of looking at the human breast with low-energy X-rays for diagnosis and screening. Mammography is intended to aid in the early identification of breast cancer, generally by seeing recognizable lumps or microcalcifications. One of the main reasons projected to propel demand for breast cancer diagnostic equipment during the forecast period is the rising prevalence of breast cancer and the rising demand among patients for early-stage diagnosis. Some of the key elements anticipated to fuel market growth include expanding government initiatives to assist clinical interpretation and increased access to breast cancer screening systems.
For instance, according to a Globocan report from 2020, breast cancer had a prevalence rate of 11.7 percent, making it the most prevalent type of cancer. The same survey found that Asia had the biggest number of affected people-3,218,496 (41.3%)-followed by Europe-2,138,117 (27.4%)-and North America-1,189,111-in terms of the five-year estimated prevalence for both sexes (15.3 percent ). Consequentially, rising government support to the industry stimulates market growth in the approaching years. Also, introduction of innovative technology-based products is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high cost of mammography systems and stringent regulatory policies impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Mammography Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising incidences of breast cancer and rising technological advancement activities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising incidences of breast cancer, high investment in R&D activities in breast cancer therapies, as well as improvements in in breast imaging modalities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mammography market across the Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Hologic Inc.
Analogic Corporation
Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Fujifilm Corporation
Siemens Healthcare
Toshiba Medical Systems
GE Healthcare
Metaltronica
Koninklijke Philips NV
PLANMED OY
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product
Film Screen Systems
Digital Systems
Analog Systems
Biopsy Systems
3D Systems
By Technology
Breast Tomosynthesis Technology
CAD Mammography Technology
Digital Mammography Technology
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
