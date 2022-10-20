Mammography Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2022-2030

Global Mammography Market is valued approximately USD 1.9 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5% % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Mammography is the method of looking at the human breast with low-energy X-rays for diagnosis and screening. Mammography is intended to aid in the early identification of breast cancer, generally by seeing recognizable lumps or microcalcifications. One of the main reasons projected to propel demand for breast cancer diagnostic equipment during the forecast period is the rising prevalence of breast cancer and the rising demand among patients for early-stage diagnosis. Some of the key elements anticipated to fuel market growth include expanding government initiatives to assist clinical interpretation and increased access to breast cancer screening systems.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5963

For instance, according to a Globocan report from 2020, breast cancer had a prevalence rate of 11.7 percent, making it the most prevalent type of cancer. The same survey found that Asia had the biggest number of affected people-3,218,496 (41.3%)-followed by Europe-2,138,117 (27.4%)-and North America-1,189,111-in terms of the five-year estimated prevalence for both sexes (15.3 percent ). Consequentially, rising government support to the industry stimulates market growth in the approaching years. Also, introduction of innovative technology-based products is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high cost of mammography systems and stringent regulatory policies impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Mammography Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising incidences of breast cancer and rising technological advancement activities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising incidences of breast cancer, high investment in R&D activities in breast cancer therapies, as well as improvements in in breast imaging modalities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mammography market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hologic Inc.

Analogic Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Metaltronica

Koninklijke Philips NV

PLANMED OY

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5963

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Film Screen Systems

Digital Systems

Analog Systems

Biopsy Systems

3D Systems

By Technology

Breast Tomosynthesis Technology

CAD Mammography Technology

Digital Mammography Technology

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5963

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5963

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/