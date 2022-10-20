Neuromodulation Devices Market Development, Demand, Healthy CAGR, Leaders and Forecast Outlook 2022-2030

Global Neuromodulation Devices Market is valued approximately USD 3.19 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
Parkinson’s disease, cerebrovascular illnesses, Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, and tremors are all neurological disorders that impact the body’s peripheral nervous system and central nervous system, and neuromodulation treatment is an effective technique to control these diseases. Neuromodulation is a minimally invasive or non-invasive therapy used to treat patients with neurological problems, and neuromodulation devices are implanted medical devices that employ electrical stimulation to change a specific neuron.
According to the American Academy of Neurology, almost 1 million people in the United States are affected with Parkinson’s disease, with 60,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Furthermore, according to the Hearing Health Foundation in 2020, 48 million individuals in the United States and 477 million globally have deafness and tinnitus. Also, according to the World Health Organization factsheet, almost 50 million people worldwide suffer with epilepsy, with around 2.4 million instances diagnosed each year. As a result of the rising prevalence of neurological illnesses, demand for neuromodulation devices is likely to rise throughout the forecast period. However, the negative consequences of implantation of a neuromodulation device into the body, such as allergic response and prickling and tingling of the skin, hinder market expansion during the projection period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Neuromodulation Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America has the market’s highest revenue share. The growing number of patients suffering from neurological disorders, which increases the demand for neuromodulation devices, increased competition among market players, and significant investment in research and development to produce novel therapeutic solutions are all contributing to market growth in North America. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the quickest rate throughout the projection period because of the increased prevalence of neurological illnesses, quickly developing healthcare infrastructure, growing government support, and an increasing number of startups in this area,
Major market player included in this report are:
Boston Scientific Corporation
Abbott
NEVRO CORP.
Neuronetics
Medtronic
LivaNova
Synapse Biomedical, Inc.
NeuroSigma
NeuroPace
BioControl Medical
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Spinal Cord Stimulators
Deep Brain Stimulators
Sacral Nerve Stimulators
Vagus Nerve Stimulators
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators
Others
By Technology;
Internal
External
By Application:
Parkinson’s Disease
Chronic Pain
Migraine
Epilepsy
Tremor
Depression
Urinary & Faecal Incontinence
Others
By Biomaterial:
Polymeric Biomaterial
Metallic Biomaterial
Ceramic Biomaterial
By End-use:
Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)
Clinics & Physiotherapy Centers
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
