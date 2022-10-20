Dental Veneers Market 2022 Industry Development, Strategy, Survey and Recent Trends 2030

Global Dental Veneers Market is valued approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.30% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The constantly expanding demand for aesthetic dental operations is raising awareness of items such as dental veneers. The rising prevalence of dental diseases, rising demand for restorative dental operations, burgeoning dental tourism globally, and rising disposable income in developing nations are some of the primary factors driving market expansion. The dental care industry was severely hit during the start of the COVID-19 epidemic because of the government-imposed social distancing requirements.

The American Dental Association (ADA) recommended deferring elective dental operations. Oral examinations, basic cleaning, aesthetic dental operations, radiography, and other orthodontic treatments, according to the ADA, had to be postponed during the pandemic. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), the age range of 40-49 accounts for 26.88 percent of aesthetic patients, followed by the 50+ group with 25.09 percent. According to reports, the fact that 71% of patients are female drives the desire for cosmetic dentistry. Because of the excellent technology employed by dental experts, cosmetic dental treatment is quite popular in the region. The market is rapidly increasing because of the shorter treatment period. According to the 2018 Canadian Community Health Survey (CCHS), roughly 75% of Canadians visit a dentist at least once a year. Dental services were halted owing of the pandemic, according to the ADA’s Health Policy Institute (HPI). The fast increase in demand for cosmetic dental operations has a substantial influence on the demand for dental procedures for aesthetic reasons. Traditional therapy relies on using surgical abilities to assist patients with their dental/oral issues. Furthermore, the availability of novel biomaterials and procedures has led to the development of newer approaches to the treatment of dental problems. The cutting-edge procedures are gentle on the fragile oral tissues. Cosmetic dentistry has changed patients’ attitudes on dental care. Cosmetic procedures such as dental veneers are becoming increasingly popular as people realize they are painless and provide good outcomes. In June 2021, for example, a collaboration was announced between 3Shape, a Denmark-based developer and assembler of 3D scanning monitor and CAD/CAM software solutions, and Dentsply Sirona, a maker of dental goods and technology. The high cost of Dental Veneers, on the other hand, stifles market growth over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Dental Veneers Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The market was dominated by North America as the number of elderly Americans increased. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the quickest rate during the projected period. The Asia Pacific dental veneers market is expected to develop rapidly due to rising medical tourism, increased oral health awareness, and increased R&D efforts. With the availability of new medical equipment, the infrastructure of medical care in Asia Pacific is growing.

Major market player included in this report are:

Glidewell Laboratories

Coltene

Dentsply Sirona

DenMat

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Biolase

Align Technology

Sirona Dental Systems

Colgate-Palmolive

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Porcelain Veneers

Composite Veneers

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

