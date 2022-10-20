CBD Oil & CBD Consumer Health Market supply, demand, and future forecasts 2022-2030

Global CBD Oil & CBD Consumer Health Market is valued approximately USD 31.38 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.60% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The primary factor driving market expansion is the increase in acceptance of cannabidiol (CBD) and infused products for different medicinal and wellness objectives. Furthermore, favourable government policies, as well as increased consumer knowledge and demand for cannabidiol due to its health advantages, are driving its acceptance. Furthermore, CBD consumer health products are gaining popularity due to their health advantages and lack of psychotropic effects.

The growing understanding of the health advantages provided by cannabidiol-infused goods has increased the number of consumers eager to purchase these items. Furthermore, the industry is being driven by an increase in consumer product alternatives such as nutritional supplements, analgesics, consumables, topicals, oils, and capsules. The increased public knowledge of the many health advantages afforded by cannabidiol (CBD), as well as the legality of cannabidiol oil and infused items, are driving CBD’s adoption as a consumer health product, resulting in market growth. Additioanally, the shift in consumer attitudes and perceptions toward hemp-derived cannabidiol-based products is likely to increase revenue growth throughout the forecast period. The increased consumer demand for cannabidiol-infused goods such as cannabis oil, beverages, cosmetics and skincare items, capsules, gummies, and dog treats are likely to boost the global CBD Oil And CBD Consumer Health Market. Cannabidiol enters the body via several methods, including eating, smoking, vaping, and skin contact. In places where cannabis is legal, it is being utilized to prepare pharmaceuticals and personal care goods, encouraging business growth. Growing competition in the CBD nutraceuticals industry is putting pressure on firms to introduce new products and expand geographically. Aphria Inc., for example, entered the German market in April 2019 by introducing CannRelief, the company’s first cannabidiol-based nutraceuticals product line. MGC Pharmaceuticals, an Australian biopharmaceutical company, partnered with the Chinese e-commerce platform YuShop Global in April 2019 to seek entrance into the Chinese CBD nutraceuticals market. Such increased rivalry is expected to drive market expansion. However, the availability of alternatives such as herbal nutraceuticals stifles market growth throughout the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global CBD Oil & CBD Consumer Health Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The CBD oil market was controlled by North America. The primary drivers driving market expansion include rising CBD oil awareness, favourable laws, increased customer desire, and an increase in the number of producers. The legalisation of medicinal cannabis in the area, particularly in the United States, is also contributing to the rise of the CBD oil and CBD consumer health markets. Furthermore, because of partnerships with local producers, many organisations’ supply chain management is simplified. They must provide high-quality cannabis in line with federal and state rules.

Major market player included in this report are:

C VSciences, Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

CHARLOTTE’S WEB

ENDOCA

Isodiol

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

JOY Organics

Kazmira

Lord Jones

Aurora Cannabis

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

CBD Oil

CBD Consumer Health

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Online

Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

