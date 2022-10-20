Acute Hospital Care Market Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022-2030

Global Acute Hospital Care Market is valued approximately USD 2900 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.59% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The rapidly growing global elderly population, increased chronic illness prevalence, and rising disposable income are significant reasons driving the industry’s growth. According to United Nations estimates, there were 703 million people over the age of 65 in the globe in 2019. Furthermore, increased healthcare awareness, advanced healthcare infrastructure and technology, and advantageous reimbursement policies are propelling industry expansion. It is predicted that by 2025, 49 percent of the population would have a chronic ailment.

Rapid globalisation, changing lifestyles, the adoption of bad habits, rising alcohol and cigarette usage, and a lack of physical exercise are all factors leading to an increase in the incidence of chronic illnesses. These elements are predicted to propel industrial expansion. To generate industry development during the projection period, acute care hospitals must retain viability and evaluate new service lines. These institutions may concentrate on extending their service portfolio by offering post-acute care, which will assure their financial sustainability and provide several expansion options. Inpatient rehabilitation centres, LTAC facilities, home health agencies, and skilled nursing facilities are all part of it. HCA Healthcare, for example, purchased Mission Health, a six-hospital system in western North Carolina, in February 2019. The goal of this transaction was to obtain access to the North Carolina consumer base. Mission Health was able to acquire special protection for its rural population as a result of this arrangement, resulting in the country’s largest per capita foundation. Universal Health Services, Inc. purchased a 109-bed mental hospital in Gulfport, Mississippi, in February 2018. The high cost of Acute Hospital Care, on the other hand, stifles market expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Acute Hospital Care Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The availability of sufficient healthcare resources, a developed healthcare infrastructure, increased healthcare spending, and an increase in the frequency of chronic diseases contributed to North America’s dominance of the global healthcare market in 2021. Furthermore, the government is launching beneficial steps to reduce rising healthcare costs. Short-term and long-term economic and financial constraints, an increase in the risk of chronic illnesses, a high demand for technical breakthroughs, a growing need for a competent workforce, and the enormous impact of the pandemic all pose challenges to the European healthcare system.

Major market player included in this report are:

TH Medical (Tenet Healthcare Corporation)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Ramsay Health Care

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH& Co. KGaA

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc.

Ascension

IHH Healthcare Berhad

Mediclinic International

Lifepoint Health, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Medical Condition:

Emergency Care

Trauma Care

Acute Care Surgery

Short-term Stabilization

Others

By Facility Type:

General Acute Care Hospitals

Psychiatric Hospitals

Specialized Hospitals

Rehabilitation Hospitals

Long-term Acute Care

By Service:

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Coronary Care Unit (CCU)

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

