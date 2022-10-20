IVF Time-lapse Imaging Devices Market Industry Analysis, size, share, and Trends, 2022-2030

Global IVF Time-lapse Imaging Devices Market is valued approximately USD 282.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.1 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
In vitro fertilization (IVF) is one of the most important procedures for treating infertility. Increase in infertility cases due sedentary lifestyles resulting in requiring assistance from IVF treatments. As per the Reproductive Biological, in 2019 endocrinology infertility affects around 48 million couples across the globe, resulting in increasing demand for assisted reproductive technology. The Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) introduced its fertility expert podcast series in june 2020, the podcast covers a wide range of fertility-related topics these initiatives to create massive increase in fueling the demand for infertility treatments.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5972
The time-lapse imaging technology has considerably enhanced successful pregnancy and live birth rates. In 2021, In February 2021, TMRW Life Sciences also announced the release of the world’s first automated Cryo specimen management platform for eggs and embryos used in IVF. The TMRW platform has been launched in several fertility clinics across the U.S., allowing the management of the million embryos and eggs that are central to modern IVF. However, IVF is ethically objectionable that impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global IVF Time-lapse Imaging Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and promptness & affordability of urgent care services coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of injuries and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects IVF Time-lapse Imaging Devices Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Thermofisher Scientific Inc
- Vitrolife Sweden AB,
- Esco Medical Technologies UAB.
- Genea Biomedx PYT LTD.
- ASTEC CO., LTD.
- Merck KGaA
- ATA INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
- Parallabs Ltd
- IKS International
- IVF Tech ApS
SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5972
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By End-Use:
Hospitals & Other Settings
Fertility Clinics
By Product Type:
Embryoscope
Primo Vision
EEVA (Early Embryo Viability Assessment)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5972
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5972
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/