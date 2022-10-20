IVF Time-lapse Imaging Devices Market Industry Analysis, size, share, and Trends, 2022-2030

Global IVF Time-lapse Imaging Devices Market is valued approximately USD 282.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.1 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is one of the most important procedures for treating infertility. Increase in infertility cases due sedentary lifestyles resulting in requiring assistance from IVF treatments. As per the Reproductive Biological, in 2019 endocrinology infertility affects around 48 million couples across the globe, resulting in increasing demand for assisted reproductive technology. The Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) introduced its fertility expert podcast series in june 2020, the podcast covers a wide range of fertility-related topics these initiatives to create massive increase in fueling the demand for infertility treatments.

The time-lapse imaging technology has considerably enhanced successful pregnancy and live birth rates. In 2021, In February 2021, TMRW Life Sciences also announced the release of the world’s first automated Cryo specimen management platform for eggs and embryos used in IVF. The TMRW platform has been launched in several fertility clinics across the U.S., allowing the management of the million embryos and eggs that are central to modern IVF. However, IVF is ethically objectionable that impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global IVF Time-lapse Imaging Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and promptness & affordability of urgent care services coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of injuries and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects IVF Time-lapse Imaging Devices Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermofisher Scientific Inc

Vitrolife Sweden AB,

Esco Medical Technologies UAB.

Genea Biomedx PYT LTD.

ASTEC CO., LTD.

Merck KGaA

ATA INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

Parallabs Ltd

IKS International

IVF Tech ApS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-Use:

Hospitals & Other Settings

Fertility Clinics

By Product Type:

Embryoscope

Primo Vision

EEVA (Early Embryo Viability Assessment)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

