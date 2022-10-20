Interactive Patient Care Market Industry Analysis, size, share, and Trends, 2022-2030

Global Interactive Patient Care Market is valued approximately USD 126.41 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.50 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
Global Interactive Patient Care refers to an approach in health care that places the emphasis on providing entertainment and educational resources to the patient bedside via the in-room TV. Technological Advancements in IPE Solutions and new product launches.
In 2021, GetWellNetwork (US) entered into a three-year agreement with Hills Health Solutions. Under the terms of this agreement, Hills will become the exclusive distributor of GetWellNetwork’s GetWell Loop and GetWell Inpatient products in Australia and New Zealand.
In 2021, SONIFI Health (US) partnered with Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley Health Network (US) to implement engaging technology solutions that improve patient experiences and clinical interactions across the healthcare organization.
In 2020, Advantech (Taiwan) and Imprivata (US) partnered to ensure Advantech devices are compatible with the Imprivata OneSign single sign-on (SSO) authentication solution. The partnership aims to validate medical tablets and PCs for increased data security in healthcare. Also, the growth of global Interactive Patient Care Market is driven by the need for the adoption of improved interactive patient engagement solutions, a growing number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders, and favorable government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of these solutions. However, high infrastructural requirements and implementation costs and data security concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the Global Interactive Patient Care Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America secured a dominant position in the interactive patient engagement solution market, better adoption of digital healthcare with the latest advancements in HCIT is the primary factor for its high market share in the global interactive patients engagement solutions market
Major market player included in this report are:
- Cerner Corporation (Oracle)
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
- McKesson Corporation
- ResMed
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Klara Technologies, Inc.
- CPSI
- Experian Information Solutions, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
In-Patient
Out-Patient
By Product:
In-Room Television
Interactive Beside Terminal
Tablets
Other
By Application:
Health Management
Patient Education
Social Management/Entertainment
Other Applications
By End-Users:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Care Settings
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
