Interactive Patient Care Market Industry Analysis, size, share, and Trends, 2022-2030

Global Interactive Patient Care Market is valued approximately USD 126.41 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.50 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Global Interactive Patient Care refers to an approach in health care that places the emphasis on providing entertainment and educational resources to the patient bedside via the in-room TV. Technological Advancements in IPE Solutions and new product launches.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5973

In 2021, GetWellNetwork (US) entered into a three-year agreement with Hills Health Solutions. Under the terms of this agreement, Hills will become the exclusive distributor of GetWellNetwork’s GetWell Loop and GetWell Inpatient products in Australia and New Zealand.

In 2021, SONIFI Health (US) partnered with Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley Health Network (US) to implement engaging technology solutions that improve patient experiences and clinical interactions across the healthcare organization.

In 2020, Advantech (Taiwan) and Imprivata (US) partnered to ensure Advantech devices are compatible with the Imprivata OneSign single sign-on (SSO) authentication solution. The partnership aims to validate medical tablets and PCs for increased data security in healthcare. Also, the growth of global Interactive Patient Care Market is driven by the need for the adoption of improved interactive patient engagement solutions, a growing number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders, and favorable government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of these solutions. However, high infrastructural requirements and implementation costs and data security concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Interactive Patient Care Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America secured a dominant position in the interactive patient engagement solution market, better adoption of digital healthcare with the latest advancements in HCIT is the primary factor for its high market share in the global interactive patients engagement solutions market

Major market player included in this report are:

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

McKesson Corporation

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Klara Technologies, Inc.

CPSI

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5973

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

In-Patient

Out-Patient

By Product:

In-Room Television

Interactive Beside Terminal

Tablets

Other

By Application:

Health Management

Patient Education

Social Management/Entertainment

Other Applications

By End-Users:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Other

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5973

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5973

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/