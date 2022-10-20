Animal Biotechnology Market Demand And Forecast 2022-2030

Global Animal Biotechnology Market is valued approximately USD 22.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Animal Biotechnology is the use of Science and Technology for developing genetically which are appropriate for pharmaceutical, industrial or agricultural applications. Increment in various animal diseases, large investment in research and development activities from both public and private firms, an increasing number of initiatives and campaigns are implemented by the government to promote animal health.

According to Veterinary Cancer Society, 1 in 4 dogs will suffer from cancer at some point, and almost 50% of dogs over age 10 will develop cancer, According to a survey conducted by the Pew Initiative on Food and Biotechnology in 2018, 58 percent people opposed scientific research on the genetic engineering of animals. According to the study published in Frontiers in Bio-engineering and Biotechnology, titled ‘Applications of Nanovaccines for Disease Prevention in Cattle’ in December 2020, vaccines are one of the most effective strategies for preventing and controlling infectious illnesses in cattle. Nanoparticle-based vaccine platforms (nano vaccines) have recently gained traction as viable alternatives to more traditional vaccine platforms. The wide use of vaccines to prevent and control animal diseases is therefore expected to drive market growth. Also, enhanced nutritional content of food for human consumption, a more abundant, cheaper and varied food supply, agricultural land-use savings, a decrease in the number of animals needed for the food supply, the global Animal Biotechnology market is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, the unknown potential health effects to humans from food products created by transgenic or cloned animals

The key regions considered for the global Animal Biotechnology Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global animal biotechnology market due to rising pet adoption rates, increasing prevalence of animal diseases such as zoonotic and infectious, increasing expenditure on animal health, growing pool of veterinarians, large number of research and development activities for pharmaceutical development large number of hospitals and clinics. Also, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to large livestock animal pool, increasing awareness of animal welfare and introduction of government initiatives are expected to contribute positively to the market’s growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bayer AG

Biogenesis Bago

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Ivaoes, LLC

Merck and Co. Inc

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Virbac

Zoetis Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Diagnostics Tests

Vaccines

Drugs

Reproductive and Genetic

Feed Additives

By Application:

Diagnosis of Animal Diseases

Treatment of Animal Diseases

Preventive Care of Animals

Drug Development

By Animal Type:

Companion

Livestock

By End-Use:

Laboratories

Point-of-Care Testing/In-house Testing

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

