Animal Biotechnology Market Demand And Forecast 2022-2030

Global Animal Biotechnology Market is valued approximately USD 22.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
Animal Biotechnology is the use of Science and Technology for developing genetically which are appropriate for pharmaceutical, industrial or agricultural applications. Increment in various animal diseases, large investment in research and development activities from both public and private firms, an increasing number of initiatives and campaigns are implemented by the government to promote animal health.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5974
According to Veterinary Cancer Society, 1 in 4 dogs will suffer from cancer at some point, and almost 50% of dogs over age 10 will develop cancer, According to a survey conducted by the Pew Initiative on Food and Biotechnology in 2018, 58 percent people opposed scientific research on the genetic engineering of animals. According to the study published in Frontiers in Bio-engineering and Biotechnology, titled ‘Applications of Nanovaccines for Disease Prevention in Cattle’ in December 2020, vaccines are one of the most effective strategies for preventing and controlling infectious illnesses in cattle. Nanoparticle-based vaccine platforms (nano vaccines) have recently gained traction as viable alternatives to more traditional vaccine platforms. The wide use of vaccines to prevent and control animal diseases is therefore expected to drive market growth. Also, enhanced nutritional content of food for human consumption, a more abundant, cheaper and varied food supply, agricultural land-use savings, a decrease in the number of animals needed for the food supply, the global Animal Biotechnology market is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, the unknown potential health effects to humans from food products created by transgenic or cloned animals
The key regions considered for the global Animal Biotechnology Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global animal biotechnology market due to rising pet adoption rates, increasing prevalence of animal diseases such as zoonotic and infectious, increasing expenditure on animal health, growing pool of veterinarians, large number of research and development activities for pharmaceutical development large number of hospitals and clinics. Also, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to large livestock animal pool, increasing awareness of animal welfare and introduction of government initiatives are expected to contribute positively to the market’s growth.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Bayer AG
- Biogenesis Bago
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Ivaoes, LLC
- Merck and Co. Inc
- Pfizer Inc
- Sanofi
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.
- Virbac
- Zoetis Inc
SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5974
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Diagnostics Tests
Vaccines
Drugs
Reproductive and Genetic
Feed Additives
By Application:
Diagnosis of Animal Diseases
Treatment of Animal Diseases
Preventive Care of Animals
Drug Development
By Animal Type:
Companion
Livestock
By End-Use:
Laboratories
Point-of-Care Testing/In-house Testing
Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
Others
Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5974
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5974
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/