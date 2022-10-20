Peptide Antibiotics Market to Create Favorable Opportunities for investors 2022 to 2030

Global Peptide Antibiotics Market is valued approximately USD 4.37 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
The factors driving market expansion include rising demand for peptide antibiotics in hospitals and clinics, as well as an increase in the occurrence of illnesses such as bacterial skin infections, bloodstream infections, and hospital acquired infections. Furthermore, growing product approvals and product launches are likely to drive growth during the projection period.
The market for peptide antibiotics is predicted to expand due to the increased frequency of central line-associated blood stream infections. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, During 2019-2020, 700 Australian public hospitals reported 1,428 instances of Staphylococcus aureus blood stream infections,. Rising demand for peptide antibiotics in hospitals and clinics, as well as an increase in the prevalence of ailments such as bacterial skin infections, bloodstream infections, and hospital acquired infections, are driving market expansion. Furthermore, rising product approvals and launches are expected to boost growth during the forecast period. Because of the increased prevalence of central line-associated blood stream infections, the market for peptide antibiotics is expected to grow. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 700 Australian public hospitals reported 1,428 cases of Staphylococcus aureus blood stream infections in 2019-2020. Furthermore, the CDC is sponsoring programmes that help over 50 state health departments and several municipal health departments through the CDC’s Antimicrobial Resistance Initiative. The CDC has also worked with state and local health departments, federal agencies, and the commercial sector to reduce the threat of antibiotic resistance. The high cost of Peptide Antibiotics, on the other hand, stifles market growth from 2022 to 2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Peptide Antibiotics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America led the peptide antibiotics market, followed by Europe. Some of the significant reasons driving development include the existence of a large number of market participants and strategic efforts implemented by prominent players. Furthermore, increased antibiotic demand in this area, as well as a rise in R&D activities in the region, are likely to boost the market throughout the projection period. Due to reasons like as increased frequency of different infectious illnesses, expanding elderly population, and increased patient knowledge about their health, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Pfizer Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- AbbVie Inc
- GSK Group of Companies
- Sandoz International GmbH
- Xellia Pharmaceuticals
- AuroMedics Pharma LLC
- Theravance Biopharma
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Sanofi
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type
Ribosomal Synthesized Peptide Antibiotics
Non-Ribosomal Synthesized Peptide Antibiotics
By Disease;
Skin Infection
HABP/VABP
Blood Stream Infection
Others
By Route Of Administration
Oral
Injectable
Topical
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
