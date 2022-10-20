Peptide Antibiotics Market to Create Favorable Opportunities for investors 2022 to 2030

Global Peptide Antibiotics Market is valued approximately USD 4.37 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The factors driving market expansion include rising demand for peptide antibiotics in hospitals and clinics, as well as an increase in the occurrence of illnesses such as bacterial skin infections, bloodstream infections, and hospital acquired infections. Furthermore, growing product approvals and product launches are likely to drive growth during the projection period.

The market for peptide antibiotics is predicted to expand due to the increased frequency of central line-associated blood stream infections. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, During 2019-2020, 700 Australian public hospitals reported 1,428 instances of Staphylococcus aureus blood stream infections,. Rising demand for peptide antibiotics in hospitals and clinics, as well as an increase in the prevalence of ailments such as bacterial skin infections, bloodstream infections, and hospital acquired infections, are driving market expansion. Furthermore, rising product approvals and launches are expected to boost growth during the forecast period. Because of the increased prevalence of central line-associated blood stream infections, the market for peptide antibiotics is expected to grow. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 700 Australian public hospitals reported 1,428 cases of Staphylococcus aureus blood stream infections in 2019-2020. Furthermore, the CDC is sponsoring programmes that help over 50 state health departments and several municipal health departments through the CDC’s Antimicrobial Resistance Initiative. The CDC has also worked with state and local health departments, federal agencies, and the commercial sector to reduce the threat of antibiotic resistance. The high cost of Peptide Antibiotics, on the other hand, stifles market growth from 2022 to 2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Peptide Antibiotics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America led the peptide antibiotics market, followed by Europe. Some of the significant reasons driving development include the existence of a large number of market participants and strategic efforts implemented by prominent players. Furthermore, increased antibiotic demand in this area, as well as a rise in R&D activities in the region, are likely to boost the market throughout the projection period. Due to reasons like as increased frequency of different infectious illnesses, expanding elderly population, and increased patient knowledge about their health, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie Inc

GSK Group of Companies

Sandoz International GmbH

Xellia Pharmaceuticals

AuroMedics Pharma LLC

Theravance Biopharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sanofi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Ribosomal Synthesized Peptide Antibiotics

Non-Ribosomal Synthesized Peptide Antibiotics

By Disease;

Skin Infection

HABP/VABP

Blood Stream Infection

Others

By Route Of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

