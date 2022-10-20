Pompe Diseases Market Analysis and Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2022

Global Pompe Diseases Market is valued at approximately USD $$million in 2 021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Pompe disease is a disorder affected by the buildup of a complex sugar called glycogen in the body’s cells. It is inherited genetically, and the buildup of glycogen in some tissues and organs, especially muscles, makes them less able to operate normally. In the United States, one in 40,000 people have Pompe disease. The market growth is driven by key factors such as launch of novel drugs and the continued uptake of long-term therapies and increasing development in the field of enzyme replacement therapies.

For instance, Enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), which involves giving rhGAA intravenously, is the only treatment for Pompe illness that has been approved, according to a paper titled “Pharmacological Chaperone Therapy for Pompe Disease” that was published in the Journal of Molecules in November 2021. Researchers are looking for novel treatments because of the shortcomings of ERT. which is the sole medication acknowledged by the US Food and Drug Administration. Furthermore, in August 2021, Enzyme Replacement therapy “Aval glucosidase Alfa” has been approved by United State of Food and Drug Administration, for the patient aged 1 year and older with late onset pompe disease. Moreover, emerging immunotherapeutic approaches for Pompe disease create lucrative opportunity for the market in upcoming years. However, high Treatment Cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028

The key regions considered for the global Pompe Diseases Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the overall market share owing to rising launches of novel drugs and growing research and development expenditure. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to growing awareness among patients regarding rare disorders and increase in the prevalence of pompe disease in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amicus Therapeutics

CENTOGENE AG

Valerion Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

EpiVax, Inc

Oxyrane

Sanofi

AVROBIO, Inc.

Genethon

Sangamo Therapeutics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

By Treatment Type:

Substrate Reduction Therapy (SRT)

Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT)

Chaperone-Advanced Replacement Therapy (CART)

Supportive Care

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

