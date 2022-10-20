Constipation Treatment Market Key Trends And Growth Opportunities 2022-2030

Global Constipation Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Constipation is a constant condition that results in irregular bowel motions and hardened faeces that last for a few weeks or even longer. Having less than three stools per week is considered severe constipation, as is having fewer than one stool per week. It results in painful and stiff bowel movements, irregular stools, and difficult bowel passage. The intestines may become blocked because of acute constipation, necessitating surgery in some cases.

Bloating, lower abdominal discomfort, rectal bleeding, anal fissures brought on by hard stools, inadequate evacuation, gastric pain, and straining during bowel movements are all signs of constipation. The causes of this disease are unknown because it is an idiopathic condition. The market is driven by the key factors such as development of Latest Drugs and Treatment Procedures and increasing Geriatric Population and Changing Dietary Habits. For instance, the number of OIC prescriptions grew by 153,260,450 in 2019 and 142,816,781 in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in November 2021. The increasing number of patients who take opioids necessitates effective treatment for conditions known as opioid-induced constipation (OIC), which is expected to drive the market for treatments for constipation throughout the projected period. furthermore, the global population aged 60 and up is nearly double from 12 percent to 22 percent from 2015 to 2050. Also, as per WHO, by 2030, 1 out of every 6 people on the planet will be 60 and above aged. Moreover, growing investment in healthcare creates lucrative opportunities in the upcoming years. However, increasing dependence on majority of over the counter (otc) drugs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028

The key regions considered for the global Constipation Treatment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is leading the global market share owing to rise in geriatric population. However, North America is expected to be the fastest growing region due to Development of Latest Drugs and Treatment Procedures in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Sanofi S.A.

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Therapeutics:

Laxatives

Chloride Channel Activators

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists

Others

By Disease Type:

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC)

Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C)

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

