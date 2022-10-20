Veterinary Lasers Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2030

Global Veterinary Lasers Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
Veterinary lasers are therapeutic devices utilized for treating osteoarthritis, pain management and bone repair in animals. Veterinary lasers speed up the tissue repair and cure the inflammation and reduces pain. The increase in acute and chronic illnesses in animals has led the adoption of veterinary lasers across the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic illness is due to the longer life span of dogs as well as a notably high pet dog population.
For Instance: According to the APPA’s 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey, there were around 69 million dog-owning households in the United States. The group also asserts that the US invests far more in dogs than in other companion animals. Further, increasing demand for therapeutic lasers has fuel the market of veterinary lasers. Also, with the rising awareness of new technologies, innovation in pet health, laser surgical technology is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing costs impedes the growth of the market over the projected period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Veterinary Lasers Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to favorable veterinary healthcare infrastructure, rising pet expenditure, and the presence of key players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as expansion of veterinary laser companies in emerging economies and the presence of local companies in the region fuel the Global Veterinary Lasers Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- SpectraVET
- Aesculight
- Excel Lasers Limited
- IRIDEX Corporation
- SOUND
- Multi Radiance Medical
- BIOLASE, Inc.
- ASALaser
- Cutting Edge Laser Technologies
- Summus Medical Laser, LLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Animals:
Dogs
Cats
Others
By Product:
Therapeutic Lasers
Surgical Lasers
By Application:
Pain & Inflammation Management
Regeneration/ Tissue Repair
Others
By Class:
Class 2
Class 3
Class 4
BY End-use:
Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
