Varicose Veins Market To Show Incredible Growth By 2030 | AngioDynamics, Syneron Medical

The Global Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market is estimated to reach USD 1,388.86 Mn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the 2018-2023 period.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Varicose Veins Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/varicose-veins-market/QI042

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

The number of patients suffering from varicose veins is rising. However, technologically advanced treatment procedures are also emerging, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Treatment mode segment insights:

The thermal ablation segment dominated the market, accounting for a 63.0% share of the global revenue in 2017. Rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures with reduced recovery periods is expected to fuel the demand for thermal ablation, including radiofrequency ablation and endovenous laser therapy, over the next few years. Furthermore, attractive reimbursement policies and recommendations by the United States (U.S.) American Venous Forum guidelines and the U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidelines in favour of the thermal ablation process has resulted in spurring demand.

Endovenous non-thermal ablation is expected to be the fastest growing segment, increasing exponentially from 2018 to 2023 at a CAGR of 40.3%. Reduced risk of complications is projected to fuel the acceptance of this non-tumescent process over thermal ablation and other conventional treatment processes. The market share of the stripping treatment method is expected to decline considerably, owing to post-operative complications like infections at the incision sites, heavy bleeding, blood clots, bruising or scarring, and nerve injury.

End user segment insights:

The hospital segment garnered the largest share in 2017, followed by surgical clinics and specialized clinics. The availability of experienced medical professionals, coupled with favorable medical insurance policies has driven the demand for varicose veins treatment at hospitals. This segment held a 55.8% share of the global revenue in 2017.

The specialized clinics segment, which includes dedicated clinics forvaricose veins markettreatment, is projected to witness a robust growth of 18.0% from 2018 till 2023. Patients, especially those from developed economies, are anticipated to propel the demand for treatment at specialized clinics during the forecast period. Adequate availability of cutting-edge, minimally invasive treatment procedures is predicted to drive the growth of this segment.

Key Companies Covered in the Varicose Veins Market Research are AngioDynamics, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Vascular Insights, LLC, Biolas Health, Inc., Energist Ltd., Medtronic plc, BTG plc, Alma Lasers, Inc., Lumenis Ltd. and other key market players.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/varicose-veins-market/QI042

Regional insights:

North America was the largest regional segment, accounting for a 45.3% share of the global revenue in 2017. A growing geriatric population, obesity, and sedentary lifestyle in countries such as the U.S. and Canada, have resulted in the increased prevalence of varicose veins. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies have driven demand in this region in the past couple of years.

Europe was the second-leading regional segment in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific. The market share of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 20.3% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to increased awareness among patients, along with rising healthcare expenditure. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are likely to experience significant growth over the next few years, owing to the prospects of the growing medical tourism industry, and a large patient pool.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Varicose Veins Market, due to growing demand for Varicose Veins Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Varicose Veins Market.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount)–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/varicose-veins-market/QI042

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/varicose-veins-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/