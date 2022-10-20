Veterinary Diagnostics Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2022 to 2030 | IDEXX laboratories, Zoetis

The Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market is estimated to reach USD 5,010.11 Mn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2018 to 2023.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

The growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases – which are transmitted from animals to humans – plays a key role in driving the market. Early diagnosis and subsequent treatment can prevent these diseases from spreading.

Technology segment insights:

The clinical biochemistry segment dominated the market, accounting for 32.3% of the global revenue in 2017. Rising use of clinical chemistry analyzers, glucose monitoring, and blood gas and electrolyte analysis has fuelled the demand for clinical biochemistry-based diagnostics.

Immunodiagnostics is anticipated to be the fastest growing technology segment of the market, expanding at a booming CAGR of 10.1% during 2018-2023. The prevalence of animal-transmitted diseases has increased considerably, which in turn, has driven the demand for diagnostic tests that can quickly and efficiently detect pathogens. As a result, the demand for immunodiagnostics, including enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunoassay, and lateral flow assays, has increased rapidly.

Animal type segment insights:

The companion animal segment accounted for the largest share (52.5%) of the global revenue in 2017, and the market is estimated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Pet ownership has increased considerably in the past few years, especially in North America and Europe. In the U.S., the number of companion animals increased to 211.8 MN in 2017, from 157.15 in 2012. Furthermore, pet industry expenditure in the U.S. reached USD 69.51 Bn in 2017, from USD 53.33 Bn in 2012. As a result, growth in pet ownership, coupled with increased spending on pet healthcare, especially in developed economies, has propelled the demand for veterinary diagnostics.

Products segment insights:

Consumables appeared to be the largest products segment in 2017, and is estimated to continue leading, accounting for an anticipated 34.9% share of the global market by 2023. Substantial demand from the developed countries of North America and Europe contributed to the considerable share of this segment during the past few years.

Key Companies Covered in the Veterinary Diagnostics Market Research are IDEXX laboratories, Inc., Zoetis Inc., HESKA Corporation, Biolas Health, Inc., Abaxis, Inc., Neogen Corporation, QIAGEN, bioMrieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Virbac, Randox Laboratories Ltd., IDvet and other key market players.

End user segment insights:

In terms of end users, point of care is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. It is expected to register a steady CAGR of 9.4% during the 2018-2023 period. The development of low-cost and portable instruments with advanced functions has accelerated the growth of point of care diagnostics.

Regional insights:

North America held the largest share of theveterinary diagnostics marketin 2017, owing to increased awareness about the harmful effects of zoonotic diseases. Also, increased spending by pet owners to improve pet health and increase the lifespan of pets has driven demand in North America, especially in the companion animal segment. Availability of attractive pet insurance policies has played a key role in driving the market in countries like the U.S. and Canada. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR (10.9%) during the 2018-2023 period. Substantial growth in farm animal population, especially in China and India, is likely to propel market growth over the forecast period.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Veterinary Diagnostics Market, due to growing demand for Veterinary Diagnostics Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Veterinary Diagnostics Market.

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

