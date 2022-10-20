Interventional Cardiology Market May Set New Growth Story | Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation

The Global Interventional Cardiology Market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% over 2018 2023, generating USD 23.39 Bn in revenue by 2023.

Market Analysis

Interventional cardiology is the catheter-based treatment of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Certified cardiologists who perform these procedures are known as intervention cardiologists. Interventional procedures are specialized examinations designed for the diagnosis or treatment of diseases. It uses minimally invasive technique, performed under the guidance of images, for treating maladies. Interventional procedures in cardiology are carried out using cardiac monitoring and medical devices.

The globalinterventional cardiology marketcan be segmented based on type (stents, catheters, PTCA balloons, plaque modification devices, embolic protection devices, vascular closure devices, chronic total occlusion, imaging systems, guidewires, and others [accessories, introducer sheath, etc.) and based on end user (hospital, catheterization labs, and ambulatory surgical centers).

Type segment insights:

The plaque modification devices market is expected to grow the fastest at a rate of 9.0% during the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to its sustainable benefits such as minimizing vessel trauma and reducing plaque burden. With 27% market share, stents contributed the highest revenue share in 2017. Increase in prevalence of CVDs coupled with benefits of stenting, such as rapid return to normalcy, improving blood flow, and brief hospitalization.

End user segment insights:

Hospitals held the largest market share (48%) in 2017. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are expected to grow at a significant rate of 9.6% during the 2018-2023 period. With accelerated outpatient procedures, the prominence of ASCs is also swelling.

Key Companies Covered in the Interventional Cardiology Market Research are Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories S.A., C. R. Bard, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Terumo Corporation, LivaNova, PLC., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, MicroPort Medical Apparatus (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. and other key market players.

Regional insights:

The global interventional cardiology market can be divided into regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America led the global interventional cardiology market with a share of 38% in 2017. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over 20182023. Wide adoption of stents is mostly magnifying the market share.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Interventional Cardiology Market, due to growing demand for Interventional Cardiology Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Interventional Cardiology Market.

