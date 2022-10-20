Global Garments Market Likely To Boost Future Growth By 2030 | Gap, H&M, Inditex, Kering, L Brands

The Global Garments Market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the 2018-2023 period, generating revenue worth USD 1910.7 Bn by 2023.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Global Garments Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

High-end and luxury brands are moving towards a see-now-buy-now model, in order to capitalize on consumers inclination for discretionary expenditure, thereby appealing to their desire for instant gratification.

Reshoring (in the United States and Europe) and sustainable production are key strategies of manufacturers who are making significant investments in order to gain higher social acceptance, and to ensure faster deliveries with provisions for customizations.

The global garments market can be segmented based on gender and type of product (womens and girls apparel, mens and boys apparel, intimates, hosiery, sports and swimwear, clothing accessories, and others), and based on distribution channel (online and offline).

Gender and type of product segment insights:

Womens and mens apparel section generates 63.8% of the revenue, and the rest is accounted for by hosiery, sports and swimwear, intimate apparel, and clothing accessories. Garments marketed as fast-fashion designs have a high number of takers, especially in the emerging markets. A rising middle class in emerging markets, along with their improved fashion-consciousness, is driving increased per capita expenditure. Market players are focusing on ensuring that the latest fashion trends can be incorporated into their offerings and they hit stores in a matter of weeks, resulting in the undercutting of specialist players who once led the industry.

Distribution channel segment insights:

Most of the market is still controlled by brick and mortar stores, though the growth rate of offline distribution is meagre. However, sale of garments online is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In North America, 81% of sales in 2018 is expected to be through offline stores.

Key Companies Covered in the Global Garments Market Research are Gap Inc., H&M, Inditex, Kering, L Brands, LVMH, Nike, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Burton and other key market players.

Regional insights:

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the dominant garments market. During the 2018-2023 period, among all the regions across the globe, Latin America is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.8%. However, in 2017, in the U.K., revenue contribution from the mens and boys apparel section stood at 24.5%.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Global Garments Market, due to growing demand for Global Garments Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Global Garments Market.

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

