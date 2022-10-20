The Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3.76 Bn by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Exposure to ionizing radiation used in medical imaging processes has left patients with an increased risk of cancer rather than alleviating such hazards. This, as a result, has necessitated the implementation of radiation dose monitoring systems across the world. The demand for radiation dose monitoring is rising globally in line with changing laws in developed nations, which require recording of dosage along with increasing public pressure from patients and mass media.

Device segment insights:

The radiation dosimeters dominated the market with a share of nearly 75% in 2017. It is expected to expand at a higher CAGR as compared to area process monitor during the forecasted period. This is mainly due to rise in the number of radiological procedures, rising awareness among the public with regard to radiation exposure, and the increase in the number of nuclear facilities worldwide.

Type segment insights:

Owing to fostering demand of radiation dose monitors market across the globe, the hardware and software market together accounted for more than 90% of the market share in 2017. On the other hand, the need to train consumers and service providers helped the service market grow at the highest rate during the forecasted period.

Application segment insights:

The rise in radiology procedures throughout the world and the increase in government initiatives towards radiation dose measurement, enabled the radiography market to have the highest market share of nearly 55% in 2017. This sector is also expected to have the highest growth rate in the given forecast period. In addition to that, tomography is expected to follow the radiography market in terms of growth rate.

Key Companies Covered in the Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Research are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Landauer, Sectra, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Fuji Electric, Ludlum, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Medic Vision Imaging Solutions, Ltd., Novarad Corporation and other key market players.

Regional insights:

North America has been leading the market with a share of nearly 45% in 2017. This is mainly attributed to the presence of a large number of healthcare facilities, nuclear power plants, and global players in this region. However, with rising patient population base and growing initiatives towards establishment of nuclear power plants, the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets are expected to witness the highest growth rate in comparison to developed nations in the coming five years.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Radiation Dose Monitoring Market, due to growing demand for Radiation Dose Monitoring Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Radiation Dose Monitoring Market.

