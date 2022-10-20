Whole Slide Imaging Market To See Major Growth By 2030 | Ventana Medical Systems

The global WSI Market is expected to reach USD 995 Mn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 14.95% during 2018-2023.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Whole Slide Imaging Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/whole-slide-imaging-market/QI042

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Digital pathology continues to evolve, driven by advancements in technology, software and cloud storage solutions. Digital imaging has shifted from acquiring of static images to whole slide imaging (WSI), resulting in its increased use in pathology. WSI, which is referred to as virtual microscopy, is an emerging technology that involves the acquisition of high-resolution digital images representing entire tissue sections from glass slides on a computer monitor. WSI systems aid pathologists in primary diagnosis, consultation and remote interpretation of frozen sections.

The global WSI market is categorized based on components, applications, and end users. Based on components, the market is segmented into hardware (slide scanners, communication devices, storage devices, and others) and software. Based on applications, the market is fragmented into diagnostics, education, and research purposes. Based on end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and hospitals and reference laboratories.

Component segment insights:

Based on components, the hardware segment will experience a CAGR of 14% through the forecasted period of 2018-2023, and will occupy ~72% of the market by 2023. The software segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 17% through the forecasted period of 2018-2023, and account for the rest of the market by 2023. Rising demand for high-speed and high-resolution digital image in pathological laboratories, workflow efficiency, patient safety, and diagnostic accuracy, have propelled the demand for WSI systems.

Application segment insights:

The research segment held the largest market share of 73% in 2018, owing to the high demand for WSI in drug discoveries and oncology research. In 2016, around 1.7 Mn cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. Thus, the need for improvement in cancer diagnosis is another important factor that is anticipated to further boost the demand for WSI systems across the globe.

Key Companies Covered in the Whole Slide Imaging Market Research are Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. (Roche), Leica Biosystems, Philips Healthcare, Inspirata (GE Healthcare), Olympus Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., 3DHISTECH, Huron Digital Pathology Inc, Omnyx LLC, Visiopharm A/S and other key market players.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/whole-slide-imaging-market/QI042

End user segment insights:

Although the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share of nearly 68% in 2018, the hospitals and reference laboratories segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 51% throughout the forecasted period. This tremendous growth is attributed to the Food and Drug Administrations (FDA) approval for the first whole slide imaging (WSI) system (Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution [PIPS]), which is to be marketed for primary diagnosis. This has provided an impetus to increased clinical use of whole slide imaging in the U.S.

Regional segment insights:

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America has the largest market share. In 2018, the region accounted for an approximately 44% share of the global market. Approval from the FDA and continuous support from the Digital Pathology Association (DPA) to increase focus on education, best practices and awareness, have boosted the adoption of WSI for various applications in North America.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount)–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/whole-slide-imaging-market/QI042

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/whole-slide-imaging-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/