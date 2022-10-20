Over-the-Air Testing Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Intertek, UL LLC, Anritsu Corporation

The global OTA testing market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.13% during the 2018-2023 period, leading to a global revenue of USD 1.77 Bn by 2023.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Over-the-Air Testing Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Safety, performance, and reliability of wireless devices are examined through OTA testing, to predict their proficiency in the real world. OTA testing of wireless gadgets is required by standards organizations, regulatory bodies, carriers, and merchants. Organizations like the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association (CTIA), and other associations like merchant and administrative bodies, and mobile network operator (MNO) also utilize OTA testing.

Application segment insights:

The media and entertainment sector will experience the highest expansion, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, owing to the widespread penetration of broadband and telecom devices, and the growth of the home automation sector. OTA testing Market in the automotive and transportation sectors has seen a significant boost owing to the increasing adoption of autonomous and connected cars, along with that of smart solutions in vehicles. Interoperability and performance of wireless systems in automotive are tested in laboratories, as well as on prototype vehicles. This will result in a high CAGR of 10.5% during the forecasted period.

Communication technology segment insights:

The OTA testing segment is expected to grow further with the increasing applications of the Internet of Things. Pre-compliance testing for the rapidly-evolving 5G technology will also play a major role in the growth of OTA testing as a service.

Key Companies Covered in the Over-the-Air Testing Market Research are Intertek, UL LLC, Anritsu Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH& Co KG, RWTV GmbH (CETECOM GmbH), Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas SA, Microwave Vision Group, SGS SA and other key market players.

Regional insights:

Although North America holds the largest market share, Asia-Pacific shows the strongest growth momentum, followed by North America and Europe. Massive investments in the implementation of IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication in the infrastructure sector in Japan, China, India, and South Korea is seen as the major reason for the strong growth in Asia, coupled with the APAC region registering the highest use of telecommunication devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Increased government spending on IoT will market growth in North America, whereas in Europe, growth is expected on account of the creation of the Alliance for Internet of Things Innovation (AIOTI) by the European Commission.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

