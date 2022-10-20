Sheet Face Mask Market Look A Witness Of Excellent Long-Term Growth

The Global Sheet Face Mask Market is expected to reach a global revenue of USD 1.94 Bn by 2023, from USD 1.16 Bn in 2018, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.94% during the 2018-2023 period.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Sheet Face Mask Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

Market Analysis

Sheet face masks are nutrient-rich face-shaped sheet fabrics which prevent the skin from aging and protect it from the harmful effects of pollution and other external factors. It is used to smoothen out uneven skin tone and allows ingredients to penetrate deep into the skin for brightening, hydration, and cleansing.

The global sheet face mask market is segmented based on fabric type (non-woven, cotton, hydrogel and bio-cellulose) and category (mass and premium).

Fabric type segment insights:

The cotton sheet face masks segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.50% through the forecast period (2018-2023) and will hold a market share of ~40% by 2023. Cotton sheet face masks are becoming increasing popular because they are soft and breathable, and have better absorption ability. This will be followed by the bio-cellulose sheet face masks segment, which will witness a CAGR of 11.90% and occupy a market share of ~32% by 2023, owing to the use of natural ingredients in these products.

Category type segment insights:

Premium sheet face masks held the larger market share of 59% in 2018. Made from superior quality Bemliese sheet, these sheet face masks are preferred over mass sheet face masks. Increase in disposable income and growing awareness about personal care are the other reasons attributed to its popularity. The mass sheet face mask segments, occupying a 41% market share in 2018, is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.74% during the 2018 – 2023 period.

Key Companies Covered in the Sheet Face Mask Market Research are Sephora Inc., Innisfree Corporation, Lancome Paris, Decleor Paris, Estee Lauder, ES Cosmetics, TONYMOLY Co., Ltd., The Face Shop, Boss Biological Technique Ltd., BioRepublic SkinCare, Its Skin and other key market players.

Regional insights:

Based on regions, the global sheet face mask market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for an approximately 67% share of the global sheet face masks market. Asian consumers account for most of the demand for face masks, given that it is a crucial part of their daily skincare routines. In Europe, the market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate of 10.21%. The reasons being, increasing use of organic products and growing awareness about new and advanced facial masks. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are the regions that hold immense potential for the growth of the sheet face masks market. This is because manufacturers are expanding their operations in these regions to meet demand from consumers.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

