Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Size, Analysis: Ready To Fly On High Growth Trends

The Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 33.99 Bn by 2023, from USD 26.47 Bn in 2018, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/licensed-sports-merchandise-market/QI042

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Sports merchandise licensing is a method used to curb the manufacturing of counterfeit products of sports teams and sports merchandise brands. Licensing reduces infringements on the trademarks of teams and players to a great extent. As of 2018, sports goods merchandising accounts for nearly 10% of the global sports industry.

The market is classified into three segments based on products (apparel, footwear, accessories, and others), distribution channels (online distribution and offline distribution), and end users (men, women, and children).

Product segment insights:

The licensed footwear segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% through the forecasted period of 2018-2023, and will account for a market share of around 42% by 2023. The growing popularity of sports leagues is creating direct demand from fans for different types and styles of licensed footwear. To cater to this demand, manufacturers are offering innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective products. The apparel segment is close on its heels it is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% through the forecasted period of 2018-2023 and account for a market share of around 36% by 2023.

Distribution channel segment insights:

The offline distribution channel held the largest market share (66%) in 2018. This is because most fans prefer to be physically present while buying their favorite gear to ensure a perfect fit and to check its authenticity. However, the online distribution channel segment, with a 34% market share in 2018, is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 6.3% during the 20182023 period. Companies like Amazon are gaining popularity among consumers since retailers and manufacturing companies are using technology and social media to encourage consumers to buy merchandise online.

Key Companies Covered in the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Research are Nike, Adidas, G-III Apparel Group, Under Armour, Fanatics, Inc., VF Corporation, Puma, Li Ning Company Limited, DICKS Sporting Goods, ANTA and other key market players.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/licensed-sports-merchandise-market/QI042

End user segment insights:

Although the men’s category held the largest market share (58%), the women’s segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate (5.5%) through the forecasted period. Women’s participation in sports has improved over time – the number of women playing sports regularly in England has reached an all-time high of 7.21 Mn – along with an increase in the number of female sports viewers. Women account for over 40% of the National Football League fan base. As a result, major companies such as Nike and Adidas have increased their merchandise marketing efforts, even in the Middle East, which is boosting the growth of the women’s segment.

Regional insights:

Based on regions, the global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In 2018, North America accounted for an approximately 65% share of the market. The revenue from licensed sports merchandise in North America increased by 4.65% in 2017, driven majorly by an increase in TV viewership of sports leagues in the region. Latin America is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecasted period.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount)–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/licensed-sports-merchandise-market/QI042

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/licensed-sports-merchandise-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/