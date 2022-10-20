Distributed Antenna Systems Market PESTLE Examination Of The Market In The Five Significant Areas

The Global Distributed Antenna Systems Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.16%, leading to global revenue of USD 12.2 Bn by 2023.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Distributed Antenna Systems Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Distributed antenna systems (DAS) addresses poor network-coverage related issues in isolated spots, such as inside large buildings. It involves the installation of a network of small antenna throughout the structure, which is connected to a server. The antennae are connected to a controller, which in turn is connected to the base station via the wireless carriers network. DAS helps telecommunication companies deal with poor or no coverage, both inside and outside buildings.

Businesses are witnessing growing demand for the allocation of a wide variety of wireless technologies in indoor spaces. Telecommunication companies are competing to provide improved connections and services to their customers. They are competing for access rights to indoor venues like stadiums, casinos, and corporate offices. DAS improves wireless connectivity and cell phone reception inside such buildings, thus increasing their resale value. The global distributed antenna systems market segment is based on offering, ownership, verticals, and geography.

Offering segment insights:

The offering segment is further categorized based on components and services. The services segment dominated the market with a share of around 65% in 2017, owing to the benefits of pre-installation. The market for components is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% over 2018 2023.

Ownership segment insights:

The ownership segment includes carriers, neutral-hosts, and enterprises. Globally, the carrier ownership model held the largest share (around 44%) of the market in 2017. The neutral-host model is gaining popularity with regard to multi-tenant and third parties involvement in deployment and maintenance. The market for neutral-hosts is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2018-2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Distributed Antenna Systems Market Research are Verizon , AT&T, Commscope, Cobham telecom system, SOLid Technologies, American tower corporation, Sprint, Boingo Wireless, Corning, Zinwave and other key market players.

Verticals segment insights:

The verticals segment includes commercial, public, and others. The public sub-segment held the largest market share (around 45%) within the vertical segment. Growing passenger traffic in railways, airports, and other public places is expected to boost mobile data traffic, which will enhance the requirement for communication networks in such areas. This will drive the demand for distributed antenna systems in the public sector. The commercial vertical is expected to expand due to the increasing adoption of DAS by various corporate offices, to improve connectivity and productivity.

Regional insights:

The global distributed antenna systems market has been divided into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominated the distributed antenna systems market in 2017, with a share of 32.76%. North America has high Internet penetration, and existing organizations are trying to provide better network coverage across buildings through the installation of DAS. The U.S. is the biggest contributor to this market due to the growing number of smartphone users and the proliferation of technologies like IOT. Both active and passive DAS are being deployed across the country to enhance network connectivity and improve productivity in the workplace. Asia-Pacific is a promising region and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (14.2%) during 2018 2023.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

