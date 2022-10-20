Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Key Drives Zeroing In On The Main Merchants

The Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the 2018 2023 period, generating a revenue of USD 523.59 Mn by 2023.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The multiplex biomarker imaging market will grow because of its ability to detect the presence of, severity, and exact location of chronic diseases and tumors, along with other applications.

The multiplex biomarker imaging market will grow because of its ability to detect the presence of, severity, and exact location of chronic diseases and tumors, along with other applications.

The global multiplex biomarker imaging market can be segmented based on:

o Techniques – immunohistochemistry (IHC), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), immunofluorescence (IF), tissue microarray (TMA), and toponome imaging system (TIS)

oComponents– instruments, reagents and kits, and software

oApplications– oncology studies, drug safety, genetic characterization, and others (neurodegeneration and protein research)

oEnd users– research institutes, translational labs, and pharma and biopharma companies

Technique segment insights:

IHC held the largest market share (around 47%) in this segment in 2017. It is widely used in research laboratories and clinical diagnostics, owing to the advantages it offers, vis-vis traditional methods of enzyme staining, including specific antigen-antibody reactions. Higher incidence of chronic diseases, especially cancer, is fuelling the need for targeted treatments, thereby contributing to the growth of TMA. The market for TMA is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% during the 20182023 period.

Component segment insights:

The instruments section held the largest market share (67%) in 2017, followed by reagents and kits. However, software is predicted to record the fastest expansion (CAGR of 15.0%) during the forecast period (20182023), with more automated software packages being made available to researchers. These software modules assist in the research of various diseases and improve the workflow of quantitative analysis.

Key Companies Covered in the Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Research are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Abcam Plc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., US Biomax, Inc., Merck KGaA, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., MicroConstants, Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, ToposNomos Ltd., Illumina, Inc. and other key market players.

Application segment insights:

Multiplex biomarker imaging products are used mostly in oncology studies. This will be followed by drug safety applications, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% during 20182023.

End user segment insights:

Currently, multiplex biomarker imaging products can only be used for research purposes. Pharma and biopharma companies dominated the markets end user segment in 2017 with a share of 39%. Meanwhile, translational laboratories are projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Regional insights:

The global multiplex biomarker imaging market can be segmented based on regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America dominated the global multiplex biomarker imaging market with a share of 50% in 2017, followed by Europe with a 28% share. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (16.0%) during 20182023. Across North America and Europe, companies that have software and service agreements for several years are directly selling imaging products to biopharmaceutical companies, laboratories, and academic institutions.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

