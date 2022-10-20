Taiwan adds 39,763 local COVID cases, 92 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 39,763 local COVID cases on Thursday (Oct. 20), with 45 imported cases, and 92 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 25.5% compared to the same day last week, but the public was advised not to let their guard down against the virus as the country is still at an epidemic peak, said the CECC official at the daily press briefing.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said today there were two new cases of children developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection — a five-year-old boy who has a cardiovascular disease and and a nine-year-old girl who has no chronic disease. Both cases had their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine before the infections.

In response to the criticism against the center's latest announcement that allows Medigen's COVID-19 vaccine receivers who have completed a three-dose regimen, to get an additional COVID vaccine made by other manufacturers, free of charge, to meet Japan's quarantine-free or test-free travel requirement, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said the measure is temporary and estimated only a limited number of Medigen receivers would be affected by Japan's border restriction due to their choice of vaccine brand at the moment.

Local cases

Local cases included 18,003 males and 21,746 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Fourteen cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 7,431 cases, 5,196 in Taichung City, 4,687 in Kaohsiung City, 4,062 in Taoyuan City, 3,781 in Taipei City, 3,394 in Tainan City, 2,191 in Changhua County, 1,384 in Pingtung County, 909 in Hsinchu County, 869 Yunlin County, 869 in Hsinchu City, 828 in Miaoli County, 728 in Nantou County, 686 in Yilan County, 684 in Chiayi County, 552 in Keelung City, 480 in Hualien County, 468 in Chiayi City, 269 in Taitung County, 139 in Kinmen County, 136 in Penghu County, and 20 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 45 imported cases included 21 males and 24 females, ranging in age from their 10s to 70s.

COVID deaths

The 92 deaths announced on Thursday included 52 males and 40 females ranging in age from their 30s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases, with 89 of them having a history of chronic disease and 65 not receiving the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17.

A woman in her 30s, who had been vaccinated but had an autoimmune disease, was the youngest death recorded Thursday. In Taiwan, approximately 90% of the deceased after infection had multiple chronic or cardiovascular diseases.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,341,966 cases, of which 7,306,013 were local and 35,899 were imported. So far, 12,111 individuals have succumbed to the disease.