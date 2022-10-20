Alexa
Taiwan expects 2nd visit by German parliamentary delegation in one month

Oct. 23-26 trip to focus on human rights

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/20 14:03
Bundestag member Peter Heidt will lead a six-member delegation to Taiwan Oct. 23-26. (Facebook, peterheidtfdp photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the second time in October, a multiparty delegation from Germany’s Bundestag will visit Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (Oct. 20).

A five-party group visited the country from Oct. 2-6 for meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), other senior government leaders, and business people, while also visiting the Tainan Science Park.

Human rights will be the focus for the Oct. 23-26 visit, with Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid member Peter Heidt leading the delegation. The visiting lawmakers represent Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD, former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU-CSU, the Greens, and Heidt’s FDP, which is a member of the Liberal International just like the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

MOFA said the second visit in a month showed that Taiwan and Germany shared a resilient partnership based on common values of democracy, freedom, and human rights.

The group will meet with President Tsai, and be guests at a dinner with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and National Human Rights Commission Chairwoman Chen Chu (陳菊), CNA reported. Discussions with human rights groups, non-governmental organizations, and a visit to the National Human Rights Museum are also scheduled.
