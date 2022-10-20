North America Big Data Security Market to See Booming Growth | Dell Technologies, FireEye Inc

Report Ocean released a report deciphering the North America Big Data Security Market report that provides in-depth analysis and crucial insights into key factors that are crucial to the success of the market. The report is a systematic study of the market that provides key statistics on trends, analyst views, competitive landscapes, and key regions markets report is a comprehensive study. In this research report, key business trends and upcoming Market outlooks are evaluated comprehensively and expertly. A SWOT analysis is done with market participants that include strong players and analyzes their strong points and weaknesses. Among the things highlighted in the report are the major drivers and constraints, accounts of significant players in the market, splitting analysis, and prediction analysis.

North America big data security market is expected to grow by 15.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $18.75 billion by 2030



Key Companies Covered in the North America Big Data Security Market Research are Amazon Web Services, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Dell Technologies, FireEye Inc., Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Mcafee LLC, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Talend, Thales Group (Gemalto NV) and other key market players.





Based on Offering

Solution & Software

o Data Security Analytics

o Data Encryption, Tokenization and Masking

o Data Authorization and Access

o Data Discovery and Classification

o Data Auditing and Monitoring

o Data Governance and Compliance

o Data Backup and Recovery

Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Based on Technology

Security Information & Event Management (SIEM)

Identity & Access Management (IAM)

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDPS)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Other Technologies

Based on Data Type

Data-at-Rest

Data-at-Use

Data-in-Transit

Based on Deployment

On-premises Solution and Service

Cloud-based Solution and Service

Based on Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Retail and e-Commerce

Healthcare and Social Assistance

Government and Defense

Other Industry Verticals

Based on Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico



