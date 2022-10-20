US eyeing joint manufacture of weapons with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Biden administration is reportedly in talks with Taipei on jointly producing U.S. weapons in order to speed the country's acquisition of armaments amid what Secretary of State Antony Blinken described as a "much faster timeline" for China's plans to seize Taiwan.

During a talk at Stanford University on Monday (Oct. 17), U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Beijing has made the "fundamental decision that the status quo is no longer acceptable." According to Blinken, China is now pursuing "reunification on a much faster timeline."

Nikkei Asia on Wednesday (Oct. 19), cited a source familiar with the matter as stating that discussions have begun on the co-production of U.S. weaponry with Taiwan. According to the source, this could either take the form of U.S. contractors supplying Taiwanese firms with their technology, or American manufacturers making them in the U.S. with components made in Taiwan.

Another source was quoted as saying that the decision process is "going to take some time to really shake out" and will probably run well into 2023. Previously, the U.S. had been reluctant to share technology with Taiwan fearing it could be leaked to Chinese spies, but production has taken a new sense of urgency as the U.S. military now believes that China will have the ability to conquer Taiwan by 2027.

When asked to confirm the Nikkei report, U.S. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press conference on Wednesday that he did not have any specific details to relay on the matter, "But what I would say broadly is that the U.S. is looking at all options on the table to ensure that the rapid transfer of defense capabilities to Taiwan can take place as swiftly as possible." He added that in keeping with the Taiwan Relations Act, the U.S. has provided "various services and defense articles for Taiwan’s security, and the swift provision of these technologies and these services we believe are essential to Taiwan’s security."

A spokesperson from Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) told the news agency that the country will "make a request to the U.S. to expedite arms deliveries to Taiwan." When asked by Taiwan News to comment on the report, a representative said that the ministry has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

Under the current system, it can take as long as a decade after an arms sale to Taiwan is approved for the U.S. to fulfill the order. However, given Beijing's accelerated timeline and the increased demand for weapons from Ukraine, the Biden administration is reportedly weighing other options.

Producing the weapons systems in Taiwan could motivate Taipei to allocate more of its budget for defense, given the fact that much of the money would go to local suppliers, David Sacks, a research fellow at the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations told the news agency. In addition, a source stated that the White House is also contacting allies about the possibility of providing armaments and components to Taiwan as well.

Since the U.S. severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979, Taiwan has gradually built up its own defense industry, with two major defense firms, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology and the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation, at least half a dozen shipyards, and three major shipbuilders, and 200 small and medium businesses. Taiwan is able to produce fighter jets, trainer aircraft, UAVs, small arms and ammunition, armored vehicles, surface ships, and is even working on developing its own submarine, expected to be completed in 2025.