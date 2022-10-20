Czech representative hopeful for closer ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deeper cooperation and fighting COVID together have led to closer Czech-Taiwan ties, Czech Representative to Taiwan David Steinke said during a Czech National Day reception on (Oct. 19).

Steinke said he believes the two countries will continue working together regarding current and future challenges, including the war in Ukraine, the Taiwan Strait, and elsewhere. The representative said that both Czechs and Taiwanese understand the value of democracy, CNA reported.

Democracy is not something that falls from the sky that should be taken for granted, but it is a mission, he said.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said that the Czech Republic is one of Taiwan's closest friends in Europe. Over the years, cooperation between the two countries in many fields such as trade, investment, education, science and technology, and culture has continued to deepen, especially during the outbreak of COVID-19. Taiwan donated medical supplies to the Czech Republic, while the central European country provided vaccines to Taiwan, he noted.

Wu said that after Russia invaded Ukraine, Taiwan also went through the Czech Republic to provide much-needed assistance to Ukrainian refugees, demonstrating its humanitarian spirit.

The foreign minister said that many Czech politicians have visited Taiwan. When Jiri Drahos, chair of the Czech Senate Committee on Education, Science, Culture, Human Rights, and Petitions, visited Taiwan in September, he signed seven agreements with Taiwan in the fields of science and technology, education, and culture, Wu said.

This reflects the unwavering friendship and close partnership between the two countries, he said.

Wu said he believes that the common values and goals of the two countries will prevail. Taiwan and the Czech Republic will continue to work together to contribute to world peace and prosperity, he said, adding that he is hopeful the friendship between the two countries will last forever.

Wednesday’s National Day reception in Taipei was hosted by the Czech Economic and Cultural Office and had over 100 guests including Legislative Speaker You Hsi-kun (游錫堃) and American Institute in Taiwan Director Sandra Oudkirk. The event featured traditional Czech delicacies such as dumplings, bundt cakes, beer, and liquor.

The Czech Republic celebrates its National Day on Oct. 28.