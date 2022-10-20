Gangster goes on shooting spree, wounding 4 before killing himself in Taipei street

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A shooting took place in an inner city neighborhood of Taipei on Wednesday (Oct. 19) with a gangster taking four hostages, firing at least 21 shots, and wounding four people before taking his own life.

At a press briefing that evening held by the Wanhua Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department said the suspect, identified as 57-year-old Chiu Kuo-lung (邱國隆), at 7:26 p.m. went to a house on Section 2, Hankou Street in Wanhua District to discuss a matter with two friends. However, the discussion soon escalated into a heated argument and Chiu opened fire on two men.



Police arrive at scene. (Taipei City Police Department photo)

Chiu, who is a known member of the Wan Guo Gang (萬國幫), fired multiple shots at two brothers surnamed Hung (洪). The elder brother, aged 55, was shot five times, including once in the abdomen and once in each limb, while the younger brother, aged 50, was shot nine times, including once in the back, once in the right hand, and seven in his legs, reported CNA. The two men were rushed to National Taiwan University Hospital and Mackay Memorial hospital.

At 7:42 p.m., Chiu then went to the entrance of Bangka Qingshan Temple on Section 2, Guiyang Street to confront the vice-chairman of the temple surnamed Hsu (許). When Hsu emerged, Chiu opened fire on him, inflicting three wounds.



Police take cover during shootout. (Taipei City Police Department photo)

Immediately afterwards, Chiu went to No. 191, Section 2, Guiyang Street, where he took relatives and friends of Hsu hostage, including three women and one man. Police arrived on the scene at 7:50 p.m. and as a 27-year-old officer tried to help Hsu flee the scene, he was shot in his right thigh and the bullet lodged in his buttocks. The officer and Hsu were later sent to National Taiwan University Hospital for emergency treatment.

The standoff between Chiu and the police lasted for an hour until 8:50 p.m., with Chiu releasing the hostages one after another. The first to be released was a woman, who walked out carrying a white flag and told police that Chiu had released the hostages because he had decided to commit suicide.



Another section of crime scene. (CNA photo)

Hsu's wife and child then emerged, followed by one of his employees. Chiu finally walked out, stood at the gate, and shot himself twice. After being sent to the hospital, he was pronounced dead at 10:09 p.m.

Regarding the rumor that the shooting was related to a turf war between a "board game club" (gambling parlor) and the Wan Guo Gang over a commercial building in Wanhua District in May, police said the motive behind the shootings and the origin of the firearm are currently under investigation.



Wanhua police interviewed by media on Wednesday. (CNA photo)