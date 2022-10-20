New Taipei joins ICRT in launching English radio show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new radio show went on the air on Wednesday (Oct. 19) introducing the diverse facets of New Taipei, both its natural scenery and its urban vibes.

Titled “New Taipei Getaway,” the program is a collaboration with ICRT, conducted in Chinese and English by hosts DJ Joseph and Estella Chen (申芷熙), an experienced educator in English teaching, according to the city’s cultural affairs department.

The bilingual program consists of ten episodes, broadcast every Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. It will lead listeners on a journey to explore the northern city in five themes, including its historical sites, city aesthetics, forests, porcelain culture, and mining past.

Chen will also share with listeners her views on Taiwanese culture, art, and values as a traveler who has spent years overseas while offering tips on introducing the various attractions of New Taipei in English. The show will also be available on ICRT’s YouTube channel, published on Friday.

Taiwan is keen to promote its international profile through different platforms that cater to English-speaking audiences. Earlier this month, the government-sponsored all-English channel, TaiwanPlus, was launched in a bid to make its voice heard.

The Lin Family Mansion and Garden. (New Taipei Cultural Affairs Department photo)