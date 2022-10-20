1 killed in foggy Oregon crash involving dozens of vehicles

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (AP) — One person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in heavy fog on Interstate 5 in Oregon.

Crashes in the southbound lanes of the interstate north of Eugene involved about 60 vehicles including up to 20 semitrailers, Oregon State Police said.

Police told KOIN-TV one person was killed. The crashes spanned more than a mile and closed that part of the interstate.

The Department of Environmental Quality responded to address leaking fluids from six of the semitrailers, police said. School buses from Eugene were reportedly sent to take several dozen stranded motorists to a nearby truck stop.

Authorities believe heavy fog in the area led to the crash, police said.

Transportation officials said later the interstate closure in the area had expanded because of two more multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday afternoon.

“BE PATIENT & SLOW DOWN,” Transportation officials said in a tweet.

Traffic was being diverted to Highway 99E and drivers were urged to use other routes.