DrGo and Quality HealthCare Medical Services jointly launch "Care for Osteoporosis" campaign to address rising cases possibly linked to COVID-19

Campaign aims to encourage high risk individuals to take part in bone density scans

DrGo sponsors DEXA bone density test to 100 individuals who are at high risk of osteoporosis.

Ms Teresa Ng, Chief Commercial Officer of DrGo

, said, “Since

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 20 October 2022 -HKT (SEHK: 6823) - HKT’s one-stop telemedicine platform DrGo announces a collaboration with Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS) to introduce “Care for Osteoporosis”, a dedicated osteoporosis awareness campaign launching on World Osteoporosis Day. Aimed to increase public awareness of bone health and reduce bone density-related fracture risks, the campaign will sponsor 100 high-risk individuals to undergo bone-density tests offered by QHMS.Osteoporosis is a common disease in Hong Kong. Due to weak bone density, people living with osteoporosis are prone to fractures, which could severely impact their daily life and even increase their risk of mortalityTo join the “Care for Osteoporosis” campaign, users can simply login to the DrGo application to take part in a quick osteoporosis self-assessment test. A total of 100 qualified users will be subsidised to take part in a designated bone density scan programme offered by QHMS, which includes a dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scan, as well as a follow-up report consultation with a medical doctor.osteoporosis does not have any noticeable symptoms, it can be easily missed. As one of the key healthcare platforms in Hong Kong, DrGo strives to go beyond video consultation and medication delivery services. We hope to expand our services to cover preventive healthcare and health screening. The “Care for Osteoporosis” campaign combines the strengths of our technology and our partners’ outstanding medical network to offer an exclusive “one-stop” service. Through a single platform, users will be able to understand their osteoporosis risks and purchase the relevant health screening services. This not only brings greater convenience to community health management, but also increases awareness of bone health.”As a long-term partner of DrGo, QHMS believes that it is of paramount importance to heighten local awareness on the risks of osteoporosis, especially since there is an upward trend of diagnosed cases after the pandemic. Dr Geoffrey Lau Yue-young, Medical Director of QHMS, said, “Osteoporosis is characterised by bone mass loss that leads to bone fragility and consequent increase in the risk of fractures. Despite being a preventable and treatable condition, based on our observation, a lot of people were only given a diagnosis of osteoporosis after suffering from bone fractures. A recent clinical study indicated that osteoporosis diagnoses among recovered COVID-19 patients who were hospitalised have doubled, which may be due to the COVID-19 viral infection and its treatment. Together with DrGo, we hope to encourage people to find out more about their bone health and safeguard their overall wellbeing.”The elderly population is most impacted by osteoporosis. Fractures caused by the disease can lead to a huge health burden that adversely impact their daily lives. Ms Jessie Ho, Chair of Silver Hair Healthcare Concern Group, said, “One of my most memorable cases was a female patient who was used to going on walks or enjoying visits to restaurants on her own. However, after an accidental hip fracture due to osteoporosis, she was bedridden for a long period of time. She had to rely on a walking stick even after discharge from hospital, which left her in low spirits. The “Care for Osteoporosis” campaign organised by DrGo and QHMS will be an optimal platform for the public to become more aware of their bone health. In fact, timely diagnosis can help patients improve bone their density with different prescription medicines and prevent possible bone fractures as early as possible.”During the campaign period, new members of the DrGo application will receive an e-coupon valued at HK$200 for use with DrGo video consultation services and another e-coupon valued at HK$30 for use at the DrGo Health Store. To register, please download the DrGo application from drgohkt.page.link/download_app. For more details about DrGo services, please call our service hotline at +852 2380 2323 or visit www.drgo.com.hk.1. Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention www.cdc.gov/genomics/disease/osteoporosis.htm?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Ffeatures%2Fosteoporosis%2Findex.html 2. Source: Berktaş BM, Gökçek A, Hoca NT, Koyuncu A. COVID-19 illness and treatment decrease bone mineral density of surviving hospitalized patients. Eur Rev Med Pharmacol Sci. 2022 Apr;26(8):3046-3056. doi: 10.26355/eurrev_202204_28636Hashtag: #DrGo #CareforOsteoporosis

