LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon told Univision on Wednesday he will not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that revealed him participating in a meeting in which Latino officials made crude, racist remarks and plotted to expand their political power.

The scandal already has led to the resignation of former City Council President Nury Martinez and calls from President Joe Biden for those involved to step down.

De Leon told the Spanish-language station that he is “so sorry” and wants to continue working on homelessness and other problems in his district.